'He’s beaten quite a classy field' - Enemy excels in Winter Derby Trial as Military Order is beaten again

Military Order narrowly missed out on the chance to get back to winning ways as the fast-finishing Enemy denied the one-time Derby hope to score by a head in the Winter Derby Trial.

The runner-up was available at 5-2 on Thursday morning and was backed into 11-8 favouritism ahead of his first start on the all-weather since landing last season’s Derby Trial. The Godolphin four-year-old had been sent off at 9-2 for the Derby off the back of that Lingfield success, the same price as winner Auguste Rodin, but he failed to beat a rival in the Epsom Classic and when last seen in Listed company at Chester in September, after which he was gelded.

Enemy was last of the six runners, which also included Royal Ascot winners Sir Busker and Claymore, inside the two-furlong pole, but the Ian Williams-trained seven-year-old rallied under Rossa Ryan to give 2lb and a beating to the market leader.

The winner had been second over staying trips on his last two starts, including when beaten a neck by stablemate Zealandia at Newcastle on New Year’s Day, with the 1m3f trip the shortest he had encountered for nearly two years.

Enemy’s superior stamina helped him record his first success since scoring at Meydan 12 months ago, and Williams told Sky Sports Racing: “We were just looking for an opportunity with him and he was in a handicap at Kempton later in the week, but we thought we’d take this chance.

“It’s a severe drop back in trip and he’s beaten quite a classy field. Although they didn’t go fast, they took each other on from the beginning of the straight and that gave him a chance just to sneak into it behind and finish as strongly as he did.

"I was mightily impressed with him. He’s getting older now, but he hasn’t lost any of his ability.”

Enemy earned more than £510,000 in prize-money in 2023, largely due to finishing runner-up in a Riyadh Group 3 last February, and a return to Saudi Arabia is a possibility as he is not in next month’s Winter Derby, which will be staged at Southwell for the first time .

“His owners are very keen on having some nice days' racing with him,” said Williams. “We’ll have a discussion about him now and see what we do for the next three months, but it’s a great race to win today and I’m delighted to be here at Southwell to do so.”

Dante winner The Foxes will also be Saudi-bound for the Neom Cup after finishing third on his seasonal debut.

Home comforts

Luke Morris rode his first domestic winner of 2024 when landing division one of the 7f handicap aboard Pride Of Spain .

Morris had his first rides in Britain this year on Wednesday after a stint in Japan , and success on the Archie Watson-trained four-year-old completed a double for owners Hambleton Racing after Musical Diva followed up her recent Wolverhampton win in the opening 5f handicap.

