'He's something special, people love him' - Constitution Hill shows he's still got it as he roars to wide-margin victory on Flat debut

Constitution Hill romped to a wide-margin victory on his Flat debut at Southwell, thundering clear of his rivals to demonstrate that he retains plenty of the swagger and talent which made him a superstar over hurdles.

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy settled Constitution Hill on the heels of the leaders, before engaging a higher gear in the straight and blazing clear of a decent field.

The crowd of 3,520, an 800 per cent increase on Southwell's last fixture, roared him home and were lined up several deep around the winner's enclosure to cheer him back in.

Trainer Nicky Henderson and owner Michael Buckley now face one of the biggest decisions of their racing lives: whether to run Constitution Hill in the Champion Hurdle on March 10, the opening day of the festival.

Constitution Hill and Oisin Murphy: dominant at Southwell Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Paddy Power cut the 2023 winner to 9-4 (from 7-2) in their non-runner, no-bet market for the race, while Coral went the same price from 3-1.

Henderson said: "I think he's enjoyed himself. To go racing and do that for him is lovely because it probably hasn't been as much fun for him as it should have been. He's enjoyed it, I think Oisin has, and we [looking at Michael Buckley, owner] have in the end.

"It's nice to be back with positive vibes and we've lots to look forward to and lots of decisions to make. I thought this would tell us what to do and it opens up a lot of doors, we could do a lot of things so we'll have to think long and hard. It'd be lovely to say 'we'll do this' but I don't think we can at this moment. Of course [our thinking] includes the Champion Hurdle."

Buckley added: "I've got to say, when you hear people like this [the crowd and reception] it makes me cry. Nicky's always had this view he's a special horse and today he's shown everybody. He's a little bit older than most horses starting out on the Flat, but he's something special and people love him and I love them for loving him."

Constitution Hill (Oisin Murphy, third left) breaks from the stalls Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Murphy said: "He felt like a machine at home. There wasn't a lot of strength in depth in that race and if he continues on the Flat he'll have tougher assignments. But the feel was the exact same today. For a big horse who's been jumping he has a lot of speed and is a joy to ride. It's great he's getting such a reception.

"It'd have been easy to blast off in front but I wanted to get in amongst them and give him an idea of what a Flat race is like. His next assignment if he ran on the Flat would probably be in a black type race."

Constitution Hill suffered a setback in 2024 and was unable to defend his Champion Hurdle crown, before returning to Cheltenham in last season's race and suffering a heavy fall at the fourth-last flight.

He then experienced the same fate with a heavy tumble at the second-last in the Aintree Hurdle, before ending his campaign with a below-par performance when fifth in the Boodles Champion Hurdle at Punchestown.

Winning trainer and jockey Nicky Henderson and Oisin Murphy Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Constitution Hill made his seasonal reappearance at Newcastle's Fighting Fifth in November and again fell, this time at just the second hurdle.

His third fall in four outings prompted a change of strategy, with Henderson skipping his usual festive run in Kempton's Christmas Hurdle and the International Hurdle at Cheltenham, both of which he won the prior season, and instead switching to Southwell and the Flat.

Constitution Hill has continued schooling at home, working with renowned equestrian and jumping guru Yogi Breisner ahead of a decision on his festival participation that is set to grip the sport over the coming days and weeks.

His Southwell victory may not necessarily have made that decision any easier, but one thing it demonstrated for certain is that in terms of star power Constitution Hill remains unrivalled in the sport today.

