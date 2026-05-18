‘He’s an exciting horse’ - 350,000gns purchase continues Karl Burke's winning run with two-year-olds

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Revels looks another smart prospect for Karl Burke after battling on gamely to win the 7f maiden on his debut under Sam James.

The North Yorkshire-based trainer’s two-year-olds have come to life in recent weeks, and Burke is operating at a 21 per cent strike-rate with his juveniles on turf this season.

Revels, a son of Lope De Vega, cost 350,000gns as a yearling and easily justified 8-11 favouritism, staying on strongly in the final furlong to score by three lengths.

James told Racing TV: “I like him. He probably wasn’t 100 per cent ready in his mind and he was still a bit green, but he’ll improve tonnes for that and he’s an exciting horse.

“He has a great attitude and I’d say you could run him anywhere and he wouldn’t be bothered. He’s very laid-back. The other horses were kicking off and it was as if he’d already had ten runs.

“I’ve ridden him at home and it’s nice to get the ride and have a winner in these colours for a new owner with Karl."

Winning partnership

Roger Fell and Joanna Mason teamed up for a double.

Kiss Me My Love went one better than on her previous start to record her first win since September 2025 in the mile handicap before Glory Hyde appreciated the step up in trip when taking the 6f handicap.

Read these next:

'Very speedy' Karl Burke juvenile cut for Royal Ascot glory after ten-length debut romp, before a 150-1 winner goes in

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.