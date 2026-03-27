'He's an absolute legend' - all-weather sensation Yorkshire Glory signs off winter campaign with ninth handicap win

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Yorkshire Glory gained a remarkable ninth handicap success of the all-weather season on the final fixture of the Friday Night Live series at Newcastle.

Trained by Ben Haslam for Blue Lion Racing, the five-year-old was crowned All-Weather Horse of the Year this week and scooped £100,000 for his connections after his remarkable winter achievements.

His first success of the winter campaign came at Newcastle in early December off a mark of 47, and running off a 24lb higher mark on Friday evening, he sealed a recent six-timer with a gritty victory by a head under apprentice Harry Vigors.

Vigors said: “He’s an absolute legend and I can’t thank Ben and the whole team enough for giving me the opportunities to ride him. That was the best he’s felt and he’s getting better the more he races.”

Yorkshire Glory's connections are quite rightly all smiles Credit: John Grossick Racing

A break beckons for Yorkshire Glory and Haslam is interested to see how he fares on the turf later in the year.

The trainer said: “He’s an incredible horse. I was wondering if I was overdoing it running him again tonight, but he was so well at home that it was worth having another go.

“He has a will to win and a very good constitution. He goes back, eats up in the morning and is sound the next day. Today was a bonus, so to win again is fantastic.

“It will be very interesting how he goes on the turf. He’s developing and honing his skills as a sprinter really well. He will have a break now but at some point we will try him on turf.”

Fizz powers home

Power Fizz put in an impressive last-to-first display on his first start in ten months to land the feature 6f handicap worth £55,000 for William Haggas.

Cieren Fallon’s mount carried top weight but picked up really well near the stands’ side rail in the final furlong to score by a length and three quarters.

Fallon said: “He felt a bit ring-rusty early on but once the splits came, he really quickened up well. He's always shown a lot and we've always held him in high regard. He's only going to get quicker and he'll sharpen up plenty for that run."

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