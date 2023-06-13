'He's an absolute diamond' - 16-1 Stallone lands another blow for a delighted McManoman

Jockey Faye McManoman was optimistic Stallone would run a big race in the opening 5f handicap and she was not surprised when he caused a 16-1 upset to deny favourite Jenever.

McManoman was following up her win at Newcastle last month on the Michael Dods-trained seven-year-old as the rider enjoyed her ninth victory of the year.

Speaking to Sky Sports Racing, she said: "I think he’s an absolute diamond and he just seems to appreciate these quick five furlongs on the all-weather.

"He gave me a great feeling at Newcastle, but maybe people didn’t have faith in him because he’s not followed up twice in a row. It doesn’t matter because I’m sitting on his back and I’ve got faith in him."

A photo-finish was required to determine the winner, but Stallone did enough at the line to finish a short head clear of evens shot Jenever.

McManoman added: "He battled very hard for me and I was appreciative to have company in the end because I didn’t want to hit the front too soon."

Impressive filly

Course-and-distance winner Ceanna returned to winning ways in convincing fashion in the 7f fillies’ handicap for John and Thady Gosden.

Ridden by Benoit de la Sayette in the familiar George Strawbridge colours, the daughter of Showcasing pulled nine lengths clear of Lady Roamer in second.

Reflecting on her last run at Newmarket, when she was only tenth of 11, De La Sayette said: “It was different scenery and not really her cup of tea. She’s run here before and she knew what she was doing, so it’s nice to get her head back in front to give her a bit of confidence.”

