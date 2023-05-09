'He's always had ability - he's just had issues' - Manorbank lands back-to-back wins for patient Emma Lavelle

Manorbank has had a few issues to overcome, but he has started to repay Emma Lavelle's patience and made it back-to-back wins in the 2m4f novice hurdle.

Winner of a Kelso bumper more than three years ago when trained by Sandy Thomson, the eight-year-old made a belated hurdling debut in December on his first start for Lavelle, but after making it third time lucky with victory at Chepstow last month, he comfortably defied a penalty under Tom Bellamy to win by five and a half lengths.

"He always had ability but he's just had issues," Lavelle told Sky Sports Racing. "It's taken a bit of time to get to this point, but I was delighted with today as it was over two and a half miles and he's a real pacey horse at home.

"We weren't totally sure he'd stay this trip and it was further in soft ground, but it was lovely as Tom got out on him and he jumped great. When he asked him to stretch, it looked like he stayed all day long, which gives us a lot of options going forward with him anyway."

Terrific Tizzard

Joe Tizzard got off the mark for the new season with just his third runner when Sherborne ran out an easy winner in division two of the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

Having his first start since wind surgery, the seven-year-old made smooth headway from the rear and merely needed nudging out to saunter home by seven lengths.

Sublime Stanley

The feature 3m mares' handicap chase went the way of the Venetia Williams-trained Stanley Stanley, who never saw another rival when winning by five and a half lengths under Shane Quinlan.

