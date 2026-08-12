'He's a very, very smart horse' - Jack Callan breaks Ffos Las duck on promising juvenile

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Jack Callan is leading the apprentice title race and won his first race at the Welsh track when Narrjoo justified 11-10 favouritism in the 7½f maiden.

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained juvenile made a bright start to his career when finishing second at Doncaster in July and, while he was reluctant to load beforehand, built on that promise by making all to beat Engraved by three-quarters of a length.

Callan told Sky Sports Racing: "He's still green and learning plenty, but I found myself in front and he was happy to do that. I think he was reserving a little bit for himself. He's a very, very smart horse and he's going to keep improving."

On his career so far, which has yielded 37 winners, he added: "It's been great. I love it – it's such a great job."

Stone powers home

The Stone Power bounced back from being pulled up at Wolverhampton at the end of last month to get off the mark at the seventh attempt in the mile handicap.

Ed Greatrex said the King Power Racing-owned three-year-old was never travelling and something felt amiss when riding the son of Kingman at the all-weather circuit.

However, a veterinary examination found nothing to report and he bounced back here to record a comfortable success under Rhys Clutterbuck, scoring by two and a quarter lengths from Royal Bodyguard.

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