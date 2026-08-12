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Reportstoday
16:37 Ffos Las

'He's a very, very smart horse' - Jack Callan breaks Ffos Las duck on promising juvenile

Jack Callan: leading the race to become champion apprentice
Jack Callan: leading the race to become champion apprenticeCredit: Jeremy Ng (Getty Images)
Play6 ran
16:37 Ffos LasFlat Turf, Maiden
Distance: 7½fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Narrjoo
    fav11/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Engraved
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Drum Bay
    11/8
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Jack Callan is leading the apprentice title race and won his first race at the Welsh track when Narrjoo justified 11-10 favouritism in the 7½f maiden.

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained juvenile made a bright start to his career when finishing second at Doncaster in July and, while he was reluctant to load beforehand, built on that promise by making all to beat Engraved by three-quarters of a length. 

Callan told Sky Sports Racing: "He's still green and learning plenty, but I found myself in front and he was happy to do that. I think he was reserving a little bit for himself. He's a very, very smart horse and he's going to keep improving."

On his career so far, which has yielded 37 winners, he added: "It's been great. I love it – it's such a great job."

Stone powers home

The Stone Power bounced back from being pulled up at Wolverhampton at the end of last month to get off the mark at the seventh attempt in the mile handicap.

Ed Greatrex said the King Power Racing-owned three-year-old was never travelling and something felt amiss when riding the son of Kingman at the all-weather circuit. 

However, a veterinary examination found nothing to report and he bounced back here to record a comfortable success under Rhys Clutterbuck, scoring by two and a quarter lengths from Royal Bodyguard.

Read more...

'Without my little boy, I probably wouldn't be riding' - jockey who almost quit racing celebrates first Listed success with unbeaten Godolphin prospect 

'I was delighted when I saw I was on her' - Declan McDonogh cashes in as Dylan Browne McMonagle calls it wrong on Joseph O'Brien winner 

'When he was drawn there I thought we were out of it' - Sir David records battling success exactly a year after last win

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16:37 Ffos LasPlay
Meyer Timber EBF Maiden Stakes (GBB Race)6 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Narrjoo
    fav11/10
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Engraved
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Drum Bay
    11/8
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