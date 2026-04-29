'He's a very unexposed horse' - Tom Marquand lands quickfire double to warm-up for big ride in a 'wide-open Guineas'

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Tom Marquand's first visit of the season to Pontefract proved worthwhile as he rode an immediate double on a pair of twice-raced colts.

The Jack Channon-trained Innichen saw off three newcomers to take the 5f maiden for two-year-olds. Marquand said: "I thought he did a good job. He's still learning. When I went to present him to the front he needed a couple of flicks to get him up into gear, but he's a bonny little horse and it's nice to get his head in front.

"He'll definitely get six furlongs, it's whether the competition at six is worth taking on or whether we should utilise the fact that he now has three runs under his belt. He'll get sharper and sharper as he goes."

Three-year-old Infraad made all to land the 1m2f novice by six and a half lengths for William Haggas.

"He's a lovely, big galloping type," Marquand said. "I sent him forward and let him march away. He's obviously starting to come to himself and mature a bit. It was a nice performance."

The jockey has another twice-raced colt to look forward to on Saturday in Betfred 2,000 Guineas hope Needle Match, who is a 25-1 chance. He said: "He's a very unexposed horse, a winner on his only start last year, and fourth in the Greenham the other day was a really good run behind some of the key players.

"You'd like to think with the benefit of experience from another run he'd give them a really hard race. It's a wide-open Guineas and I'm glad to have him in there."

Double for O'Meara

Veblen Good landed the 6f handicap on his first start for David O’Meara to complete a 54-1 double for the trainer, after Walsingham justified favouritism in the mile handicap.

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