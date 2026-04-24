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Reports24 April 2026
14:05 Perth

'He's a talented horse' - El Granjero comes up trumps in the Highlands National to cap fine festival for James Bowen

El Granjero (right) soars over the water jump on his way to Highland National glory
El Granjero (right) soars over the water jump on his way to Highland National gloryCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)
Play11 ran
14:05 PerthChase Turf, Handicap
Distance: 3m 6½fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    3El Granjero
    fav100/30
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Busty Boy
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    11President Scottie
    8/1
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James Bowen capped off his terrific Perth festival by guiding El Granjero to a hugely impressive success in the Highlands National.

Bowen struck on his first ride for trainer Clive Boultbee-Brooks in the £30,000 highlight, with the seven-year-old relishing the 3m6½f trip to win by 11 lengths and get off the mark over fences.

El Granjero was among four winners during the three-day meeting for the Grade 1-winning rider, who enjoyed a treble at the track on Thursday. It was also Boultbee-Brooks' first winner at the track.

"It's fantastic as he's a talented horse," the trainer said. "He loves that ground and he deserved to have gotten his head in front before now, but today was his day. He always leaves a bit behind himself, but James gave him a lovely ride. 

"He'll head to the paddock for the summer before taking in those local Nationals next season. Perth has done a lovely job with the ground – it's been drying but it was as good as it's been this week."

Bowen's success came amidst a great week at Perth for the family, with brother and champion jockey Sean Bowen notching his fifth winner of the week when Berkenshtaaap landed division one of the 2m4f novice handicap hurdle.

The Dog Thief wins under Gina Andrews at Perth
Gina Andrews: off the mark at Perth with The Dog ThiefCredit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Thief steals victory

Gina Andrews landed her first track winner when The Dog Thief took the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

Runner-up to the highly-regarded Willie Mullins-trained He's On Fire before winning at Market Rasen last time, The Dog Thief got Andrews off the mark at the course at the third attempt.

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14:05 PerthPlay
QuinnBet Highland National Handicap Chase (For The Julian Llewellen Palmer Memorial Trophy) (GBB)11 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    3El Granjero
    fav100/30
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Busty Boy
    11/2
  • 3rd
    Silk
    11President Scottie
    8/1
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