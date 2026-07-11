'He's a remarkable horse' - Aalto wins the Bunbury Cup for a second time

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The remarkable Aalto is single-handedly keeping the Bunbury Cup on the map in the crowded world of heritage handicaps and became the latest to win the feature twice when coming from last to first under William Buick on the July course.

In days gone by, the runners would have been nose to tail in the paddock for the 7f feature, but only 13 went to post this year, one more than a year ago.

The winner in 2024, Aalto was only a nose shy in the £100,000 contest last year but he made no mistake this time around when powering out of the Dip to collar Back In Black.

Winning trainer Ian Williams said: "He's a remarkable horse but he had a lot of ground to make up two down and I didn't think the result was inevitable. These races are not easy to win but this is his time of year, definitely.

"These big handicaps are important to win and we got him here in good nick for another crack. He loves the July course, as we do, and hopefully he can come back and have another crack next year."

The last horse to win the Bunbury Cup twice was Motakhayyel in 2020 and 2021 and before that the mighty Mine is the only horse to win it three times, something he achieved in 2002, 2005 and 2006.

Williams added: "He's unlucky not to have won it three times already having run into a Group horse last year [More Thunder]."

Haffner has big shoes to fill

The opening 7f juvenile maiden for colts has a rich recent history, including last year when Constitution River chased home Distant Storm.

Aidan O'Brien was back 12 months on with the more streetwise Haffner , who had been green before chasing home his more fancied stablemate Abraham Lincoln on his debut over 6f at the Curragh.

The son of Justify was more professional in the preliminaries, and the race itself, and looked well served by the step up in trip.

Haffner (Ryan Moore) wins the 7f two-year-old maiden Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

The 5-4 favourite could be in line for a crack at something like the Group 3 Acomb Stakes at York following his impressive win.

Part-owner Paul Smith said: "Haffner has a bit of a way to go to match Constitution River but he enjoyed the step up to seven furlongs. He had progressed nicely from his debut and he could get further than this in time."

Paddy Power obviously think Haffner will get much further in time as they subsequently cut him to 20-1 (from 33) for next year's Epsom Derby.

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