'He's a cracker' - Rumstar rewrites record books with back-to-back Coral Charge victories

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Rumstar made history on Eclipse day by becoming the first two-time winner of the Group 3 Coral Charge.

The Jonny Portman-trained six-year-old had not won since this race 12 months ago and disappointed in the King Charles III Stakes last time, but he was right back to his best when powering past long-time leader Luna A Inbhir Nis to score by a length.

The Charge, first run 40 years ago, has a rich history having been won by greats such as Lochsong and Battaash, and Rumstar's regular rider Rob Hornby was thrilled with the landmark victory.

"He's a cracker, a real superstar," he said. "We were gutted after Ascot when he just didn't fire, but he's a proper horse on his day and he's demonstrated that again."

Owned by Vincent and Russell Ward, Rumstar had gone to Royal Ascot on the back of a narrow second to Night Raider in his bid for back-to-back wins in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket in May.

Jonny Portman: was relieved Rumstar bounced back after Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

"He was great at Newmarket and then we took him to Ascot and he beat one horse home," said Portman. "We were deflated but he was drawn low that day and maybe that wasn't the place to be.

"This race was always on our minds after he won it last year. He's fine in Group 3 company and then we spend all that money entering him in Group 1s and end up with egg on our face. But at least he's put something back into the kitty."

Rumstar has entries in this month's King George Qatar Stakes at Glorious Goodwood and next month's Coolmore-sponsored Nunthorpe Stakes at York, for which he was cut to 7-1 (from 14-1) and 10-1 (from 25-1), respectively.

The Secret is out

An exciting second half of the season lies in store for Secret Of Life after she maintained her unbeaten record in the Listed Coral Distaff under a fine ride by Rossa Ryan.

Ryan set the fractions on the striking daughter of Pinatubo and they never saw another rival to cap a profitable 20 minutes for Ralph Beckett with his fillies, following stablemate Tattycoram's Lancashire Oaks success.

"She's a smart filly," Beckett said of the well-backed 2-1 winner. "You can see the size of her – she's a big girl and it's only really in the last three weeks she has properly filled her frame.

“We didn't plan on making the running but it helped, and she was the best filly on the day. She'll step up into Group company now and could maybe step up in trip at some point. We'll work back from the autumn."

The field for the Coral Challenge won by 9-4 favourite Indalo Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Indalo enjoys better luck

Indalo was an unlucky third at Royal Ascot when winning his side in the Hunt Cup, but things were far more straightforward in the Coral Challenge.

The progressive five-year-old was well on top at the line to run out a decisive winner under Ray Dawson, even though he hung right as he weaved his way through rivals.

"He's very talented and very consistent," said trainer Roger Varian. "He was a bit awkward in the straight and he can overdo it at home."

As to targets, Varian said: "He's in the Golden Mile at Goodwood and there's the Cambridgeshire again later in the year, in which he was second last year. He's done nothing but improve; this time last year he was winning a Class 4 here and he's come a long way in 12 months."

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