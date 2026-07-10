'He's a real people's horse' - magnificent King George winner Hewick retired at the age of 11

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Hewick has been retired at the age of 11 after finishing third over hurdles at Cork on Friday evening.

Hewick's finest hour came when he produced a magnificent victory in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day in 2023, scoring at odds of 12-1.

That Grade 1 success was one of 12 victories in a career spanning 51 starts, the Shark Hanlon-trained fans' favourite having first raced in February 2019. Bought by Hanlon's partner Rachel O'Neill for just €850 in 2017, he raced throughout his career for owner T.J. McDonald.

Other notable victories included the Grade 2 Oaksey Chase and Grade 3 bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, while he also enjoyed international success when landing the Grade 1 American Grand National in October 2022.

Closer to home, his most memorable success in Ireland came when he won the Galway Plate in July 2022.

He ran in the Grand National, finishing sixth as a ten-year-old in 2025, and made two appearances at the Cheltenham Festival, falling in the 2023 Gold Cup before finishing seventh in this year's Stayers' Hurdle.

Owner T.J McDonald with Hewick and Jordan Gainford after winning the Galway Plate in 2022 Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Speaking after what proved to be Hewick's final run, Hanlon told Racing TV: "We had our minds made up before we came here that he was going to retire. He ran his heart out again today, but the younger horses are just taking him off his feet now.

"It's great to have a horse you can retire on four legs. He's 100 per cent and he's going to a very good home. He couldn't be in better hands."

He continued: "He was some horse for us, for the yard and for everyone involved. For the owner, he was a dream. He went to America and won, won the Galway Plate, won the King George – he did it all.

"He was a real people's horse and I think a lot of people got great enjoyment from him. Winning the King George was one of those days that was unreal."

Paddy Hanlon, Shark's son, partnered Hewick on seven occasions, including his final start, and famously led him up before his King George triumph before later becoming a jockey.

He said: "He's just a legend, isn't he? Everyone knows the story. He took us to a new level altogether. The day he won the King George was unbelievable. It'll probably be our best day in racing.

"He was a legend to ride. You'd just chuck the reins at him and he'd go around the gallop himself. He knew exactly what speed to do."

Hewick was retired after six successive defeats, but those results do little to diminish the legacy of one of jump racing's most popular horses, who earned more than £790,000 in prize-money but whose worth to those closest to him knew no bounds.

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