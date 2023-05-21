Racing Post logo
16:35 Stratford

'He's a real character' - veteran Steel Wave defies age to claim feature chase success

Trainer Gary Hanmer
Gary Hanmer: trainer of Sunday's winner Steel WaveCredit: John Grossick
Steel Wave defied a field of younger rivals to land the feature 2m6½f handicap chase at the age of 13 for trainer Gary Hanmer.

The veteran chaser capitalised on the fall of favourite Sheldon at the final fence to claim his first win in more than a year, sweeping clear of Herewegohoney to strike by a length and a half in the hands of Tabitha Worsley.

"We were a bit lucky but it's great to win," said Hanmer. "He's a real character, you've almost got to take a pull for him to go quicker.

"He was fourth in this race two years ago and the plan was always to come here as he's a little better off in the weights. We've had a couple of racecourse gallops, trying to prime him, and he has just seemed in great form."

Hanmer was quick to praise the efforts of Worsley, who is yet to finish outside the top four in 17 starts on the Stephen Walker-owned gelding.

"If you pick the stick up he won't go anywhere, but Tabby gets on exceptionally well with him to be fair," he said. "They've got a really good relationship going, which makes all the difference."

Unlikely winner

Astroman was gifted a first victory over hurdles in dramatic circumstances after a late blunder by favourite Global Famenglory handed him the opening maiden hurdle.

The six-year-old scored at the 18th time of asking under Nick Scholfield, doing just enough to win by a neck and provide trainer Syd Hosie with a first winner for his father Adrian.

Read more:

'He's a horse to look forward to' - Aidan O'Brien impressed as River Tiber affirms Royal Ascot claims 

Rosario Baron flies the home flag for France as Irish raiders fall short in Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris 

'He'll go straight to the Coventry, that's the obvious race for him' - Royal Ascot target for 12-length debut winner 

Catherine MacraeReporter
Published on 21 May 2023Last updated 18:00, 21 May 2023
