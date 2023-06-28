'He’s a proper veteran' - Ten-year-old Just Glamorous rolls back the years with win on comeback run

Just Glamorous defied his age and odds to make a winning seasonal reappearance under Gina Mangan in the 5f veterans' handicap.

Christopher Mason’s sprinter took the contest restricted to horses six and older in 2021, and despite being sent off the 22-1 rank outsider against five younger rivals, the ten-year-old recorded his third win from four starts at Salisbury.

Just Glamorous has finished second three times on his first runs of the season, including on his debut in May 2015, and on his comeback success after a 312-day layoff, Mason said: "He’s a proper veteran – these six-year-olds are babies!

"He can run well fresh but last year, when I ran him at Newmarket first-time-out, it was a long journey and he’s not the best of travellers.”

"He was a little bit tighter this year and was in a really good place. I was surprised he was 22-1 in a six-runner race but he’s done the job well. He loves Salisbury and it all just clicked."

Galactic goes in

Galactic Jack, who failed to beat a rival behind Queen’s Vase winner Gregory in a Listed event at Goodwood last time, made a winning handicap debut in the Bibury Cup.

The three-year-old son of Galileo made jockey Harry Davies’ task difficult by drifting left-handed, but had the class to prevail by a length off topweight.

Success in the 1m4f contest completed a double for Andrew Balding and owner Jeff Smith as Oisin Murphy helped Equity Law get off the mark at the second attempt in the 6f novice.

Metallo makes all

Metallo had beaten just one of his 12 rivals home on his debut at Newbury but Jack Channon’s juvenile stepped up from that effort to cause a shock in the 7f maiden.

Victory aboard the 40-1 outsider kickstarted a double for Charles Bishop, who steered Bluelight Bay to success in the feature mile handicap.

