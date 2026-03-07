'He's a proper horse' - Paul Nicholls hurdler set for quick turnaround at Cheltenham and cut to 16-1 after impressive win

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Bibe Mus booked a last-minute ticket to next week's Cheltenham Festival after success on his stable debut for Paul Nicholls in the 2m juvenile handicap hurdle.

The 7-4 favourite needed to defy topweight to make the line-up for the McCoy Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, and he duly did by three lengths, after which he was cut to 16-1 for Tuesday's contest.

Nicholls and bloodstock agent Anthony Bromley purchased the four-year-old out of Ross O'Sullivan's stable to give owner Colm Donlon a contender in the festival race.

The winning trainer said: "The Fred Winter is where he's going to run. His mark of 122 is usually good enough to get in, but we had to run again to get the penalty. He'll go as long as he's all right.

"It'll take a little bit out of him, but he's a tough horse. I've liked what I've seen from him. He's filled out, strengthened up and taken well to our system."

While the festival is Bibe Mus's next big target, Nicholls already has one eye on a return to Sandown in 12 months' time.

He said: "He wings up over our hill and he's a bonny, proper horse. Next season he'll be a fun horse for races like the Imperial Cup."

Bowen back in business

Sean Bowen ended a rare quiet spell with success in the EBF Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final on the Olly Murphy-trained Scorpio Rising.

The champion jockey, who has already reached 200 winners this season, went seven days and 11 rides without adding to his tally but the 9-2 joint-favourite stormed clear for an impressive win.

Sean Bowen and Scorpio Rising go clear in the EBF Novices' Handicap Hurdle Final Credit: Edward Whitaker

Bowen said: "He goes on that ground very well but he didn't jump that well. It was his first run in a real good handicap where he had no room so he'll only get better. He'll be exciting when he goes chasing next season.

"It's my first winner since last Saturday and you want to be in form going to Cheltenham."

No drama for Quinn

Caoilin Quinn did not have to worry about losing his irons when Ti'mamzel impressively completed a big-race double for the jockey and Gary and Josh Moore in the Listed mares' bumper.

A winner in the same company on her debut at Huntingdon in December before finishing second at Windsor's Winter Million meeting, she defied a 4lb penalty when clearing away from her rivals by six and a half lengths.

It came just over half an hour after Mondo Man dramatically landed the Imperial Cup for Quinn and the Moores, with the jockey using the stands' side rail to his advantage.

Ti'mamzel and Caoilin Quinn win the Listed mares' bumper at Sandown Credit: Edward Whitaker

Gary Moore said: "She relaxed a lot better today than she did in her first two races and Caoilin gave her an exceptional ride. She picked up and got the job done.

"She'll go to Aintree next for the Grade 2 mares' bumper there and that'll be it for the season, then we'll come back to Sandown and win a novice hurdle. She'll get bigger and stronger."

Hot Henderson

Calimystic survived a final-fence scare in the 3m handicap chase to continue Nicky Henderson's flying form heading into the Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old's length-and-three-quarter success took Henderson's strike-rate in the last fortnight to 38 per cent, before the trainer unleashes big guns like Lulamba, Jango Baie and Old Park Star next week.

Winning rider Nico de Boinville said: "He's a very good jumper and was probably a bit careful for the ground. He's a smashing horse going forward and hopefully he'll keep on improving for the spring."

