'He's a lovely horse and hit the line very strongly' - Decade Of Time records second win from three starts for Jack Channon

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Decade Of Time continued the promising start to his career by recording a second victory from three starts in the 1m½f novice.

The Jack Channon-trained three-year-old finished third at 40-1 in a 25-runner contest on his debut at Newbury before opening his account at Windsor last month.

George Bass's mount defied a penalty with a four-and-a-quarter-length success in the three-runner contest.

Bass told Racing TV: "He's a lovely horse and he'd shown that on his previous two starts. Cieren [Fallon on Fractional] went a decent gallop and gave him something to aim at, and he travelled smoothly throughout.

"He'll definitely get further and he'll improve for a step up in trip. He hit the line very strongly on testing ground."

Return delivers

Return To Unit landed the feature 1m½f handicap to give Roger Varian a third winner in a row at three different tracks.

Glory Of The Seas struck at Hamilton on Wednesday before Anyasi scored at Yarmouth on Thursday and Return To Unit completed the sequence.

Ridden by Ray Dawson, the four-year-old stepped forward from his return and coped well with the testing conditions in first-time blinkers, winning by three and three-quarter lengths.

Ferguson firing

Despite giving up his licence next month , James Ferguson continued his red-hot form as Song Of The Stars provided the trainer with a fourth winner from his last eight runners in the 1m6f handicap under Harry Vigors.

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