- More
'He's a lovely horse and hit the line very strongly' - Decade Of Time records second win from three starts for Jack Channon
- 1st1Decade Of Timefav1/2
- 2nd4Fractional9/4
- 3rd3Prince Of Calypso7/1
Decade Of Time continued the promising start to his career by recording a second victory from three starts in the 1m½f novice.
The Jack Channon-trained three-year-old finished third at 40-1 in a 25-runner contest on his debut at Newbury before opening his account at Windsor last month.
George Bass's mount defied a penalty with a four-and-a-quarter-length success in the three-runner contest.
Bass told Racing TV: "He's a lovely horse and he'd shown that on his previous two starts. Cieren [Fallon on Fractional] went a decent gallop and gave him something to aim at, and he travelled smoothly throughout.
"He'll definitely get further and he'll improve for a step up in trip. He hit the line very strongly on testing ground."
Return delivers
Return To Unit landed the feature 1m½f handicap to give Roger Varian a third winner in a row at three different tracks.
Glory Of The Seas struck at Hamilton on Wednesday before Anyasi scored at Yarmouth on Thursday and Return To Unit completed the sequence.
Ridden by Ray Dawson, the four-year-old stepped forward from his return and coped well with the testing conditions in first-time blinkers, winning by three and three-quarter lengths.
Ferguson firing
Despite giving up his licence next month, James Ferguson continued his red-hot form as Song Of The Stars provided the trainer with a fourth winner from his last eight runners in the 1m6f handicap under Harry Vigors.
Read more here
'It's a dream come true' - Silvestre de Sousa joins elite club after riding his 2,000th winner in Britain
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Newbury: 'You couldn't be disappointed with any of that' - Dubai Honour's half-sister makes winning debut for Haggas yard
- Yarmouth: 'It's a dream come true' - Silvestre de Sousa joins elite club after riding his 2,000th winner in Britain
- Yarmouth: 'Go out on a high' - James Ferguson team still firing in the winners despite surprise announcement about giving up licence
- Fontwell: 'I'd say she'd love to take the reins!' - Zara Tindall homebred gains back-to-back chase wins for Emma Lavelle
- Conditional rider hit with 14-day suspension and Charles Byrnes horse banned for 60 days in non-trier incident at Sligo
- Bet £10 on Mexico vs South Africa and get £40 in free bets with Tote
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- How to bet on the World Cup 2026
- Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or draw vs South Africa with Sky Bet
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia
- Newbury: 'You couldn't be disappointed with any of that' - Dubai Honour's half-sister makes winning debut for Haggas yard
- Yarmouth: 'It's a dream come true' - Silvestre de Sousa joins elite club after riding his 2,000th winner in Britain
- Yarmouth: 'Go out on a high' - James Ferguson team still firing in the winners despite surprise announcement about giving up licence
- Fontwell: 'I'd say she'd love to take the reins!' - Zara Tindall homebred gains back-to-back chase wins for Emma Lavelle
- Conditional rider hit with 14-day suspension and Charles Byrnes horse banned for 60 days in non-trier incident at Sligo
- Bet £10 on Mexico vs South Africa and get £40 in free bets with Tote
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Mexico vs South Africa plus a £5 England bet builder with Betfair
- How to bet on the World Cup 2026
- Get 60-1 for Mexico to win or draw vs South Africa with Sky Bet
- World Cup sign-up offer: England 66-1 to wear white versus Croatia