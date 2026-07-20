'He's a little star' - veteran sprinter Jordan Electrics gains 17th victory with success in Ayr Gold Cup Trial for Jim Goldie

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The likeable veteran sprinter Jordan Electrics racked up his 17th career success when landing the Ayr Gold Cup Trial.

Jim Goldie's stable stalwart, who holds the course records over 5f and 6f at Hamilton, added a fifth win at Ayr to his CV on his 91st start in the £30,000 feature 6f handicap.

It was a first victory of the season for the ten-year-old, who kept on best to score by three-quarters of a length under Paul Mulrennan.

Jordan Electrics finished fifth in the Ayr Gold Cup in 2024 but could only manage 11th last year. He was also third in the Bronze Cup in 2023 and fifth in 2022.

Goldie said on Racing TV: “He’s a little star of a horse and this is a good prize to win with him.

“Realistically he’s probably not an Ayr Gold Cup horse now but we live in hope. The cheekpieces have revved him up a bit and got him going.

“We’ll enter him, and if we’re brave enough to put a set of visors on him, he might find another 5lb.”

Dods double

Imperial Guard recorded back-to-back course wins in the 7f handicap, just seven days on from his previous success.

The Michael Dods-trained five-year-old defied a 5lb penalty and top weight to score by three and a half lengths under Danny Tudhope.

Dods completed a double with the Sean Kirrane-ridden Hale End , who gained a second course victory by a three-quarters of a length in the mile handicap.

Perfect start

Ewan Whillans paid 18,000gns for Phantom Shadow at this month's Tattersalls July Sale and the three-year-old struck on his stable debut in the 1m2f handicap.

The son of Toronado gained a first success on his ninth attempt, winning in good style by four lengths under Jason Hart, who also won the 6f handicap on Cotai Starlight for Katie Scott.

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