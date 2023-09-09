'He's a legend and a dude' - prolific Guinness Affair the toast of Stratford as brave win sets up bigger targets

Jamie Snowden hailed Guinness Affair as a legend after the prolific novice chaser made it seven wins from ten starts with a gutsy success over Glory And Honour.

The seven-year-old's victory by a length in the 2m1f novice handicap chase sets up bigger targets, with the Grade 2 Rising Stars at Wincanton on November 4 a potential option. Snowden won the race in 2020 with Ga Law, who had similarly won during the summer.

Guinness Affair has won four on the spin this season, with the streak coming as far afield as Hexham, Newton Abbot and Market Rasen before Saturday's win.

Snowden said: "He's a legend, a dude of a horse. He'll keep going through the autumn – he goes on a little softer ground but not deep – and we could look at something like the Rising Stars when the time comes. All he wants to do is please. He's a lovely, honest horse, and what more could you want?"

Guinness Affair completed a double for Snowden after his only other Saturday runner, Donnie Azoff, defeated odds-on All The Glory in the 2m½f novice hurdle. He held off the day's hot favourite by half a length under Gavin Sheehan.

Snowden added: "That was great. You should never be afraid of one horse and for a three-runner race it was quite a tactical affair, but it was a lovely ride for Gavin and I'm glad it worked out."

