'He's a joy to train' - Ganesha continues Hamilton love with another track success

Ganesha maintained his unbeaten record at the Scottish venue with an impressive success in the opening 5f nursery.

The Phillip Makin-trained juvenile won on his debut at the track in May and returned to winning ways after two defeats, including when eighth in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot, with a one-and-a-half-length success.

The race was a qualifier for the Hamilton Park 2-Y-O Series final, a £20,000 6f contest in September, which he could target.

"He seems to really like it there, whether that's a coincidence or not, I don't know," Makin said. "However, that was a step up for him today. He's got a really good temperament, is very easy to deal with and is genuine. He's a joy to train.

"Coming back here could be an option, but we'll see what the handicapper does first because I think six furlongs could suit him well too."

Ganesha's win took Makin's strike-rate to 25 per cent in the last fortnight and he added: "It's going great. The horses seem to be healthy at the moment and are running consistently well. I'm very happy with them."

Fine record

Roger Varian's brilliant record at the track this season continued when 260,000gns purchase Botanical got off the mark in the 1m½f novice.

The son of Lope De Vega's three-and-three-quarter-length win made it three winners from four runners at the course for the Newmarket trainer this campaign.

Hat-trick hero

Bashful landed a hat-trick with a gutsy success over Shine On Brendan in the 1m1f handicap.

