Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
14:20 Hamilton

'He's a joy to train' - Ganesha continues Hamilton love with another track success

Ganesha: won at Hamilton once again on Thursday
Ganesha: won at Hamilton once again on ThursdayCredit: John Grossick
Play4 ran
14:20 Hamilton5f Flat, Handicap
Distance: 5fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Ganesha
    fav15/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Indication Call
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Sayidh Kingman
    100/30

Ganesha maintained his unbeaten record at the Scottish venue with an impressive success in the opening 5f nursery.

The Phillip Makin-trained juvenile won on his debut at the track in May and returned to winning ways after two defeats, including when eighth in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot, with a one-and-a-half-length success.

The race was a qualifier for the Hamilton Park 2-Y-O Series final, a £20,000 6f contest in September, which he could target.

"He seems to really like it there, whether that's a coincidence or not, I don't know," Makin said. "However, that was a step up for him today. He's got a really good temperament, is very easy to deal with and is genuine. He's a joy to train.

"Coming back here could be an option, but we'll see what the handicapper does first because I think six furlongs could suit him well too."

Ganesha's win took Makin's strike-rate to 25 per cent in the last fortnight and he added: "It's going great. The horses seem to be healthy at the moment and are running consistently well. I'm very happy with them."

Fine record

Roger Varian's brilliant record at the track this season continued when 260,000gns purchase Botanical got off the mark in the 1m½f novice. 

The son of Lope De Vega's three-and-three-quarter-length win made it three winners from four runners at the course for the Newmarket trainer this campaign.

Hat-trick hero

Bashful landed a hat-trick with a gutsy success over Shine On Brendan in the 1m1f handicap.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Matt RennieReporter
Published on 20 July 2023Last updated 17:33, 20 July 2023
icon
14:20 HamiltonPlay
British Stallions Studs EBF Nursery Handicap (A Hamilton Park 2-Y-O Series Qualifier)4 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Ganesha
    fav15/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    4Indication Call
    5/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    5Sayidh Kingman
    100/30
more inReports
more inReports