15:35 Brighton

'He’s a horse who will keep improving' - Tom Ward excited by progressive winner Art Fantastique

Tom Ward: trained Art Fantastique to success at Brighton
Tom Ward: trainer's Art Fantastique won for the second start in a row
Tom Ward is confident the penny has dropped for Art Fantastique after he landed a second successive win in the 6f nursery.

Having won at Windsor last time, the two-year-old son of Harry Angel progressed again under Hollie Doyle to finish a length and a quarter clear of Line Of Fire.

Ward said: "I’m delighted because he’s done very well. The tongue-tie has made a big difference and done him the world of good.

"He'll keep improving, he’s just been a bit backward but is starting to figure it all out now. We’ll see if we can win again after this."

Art Fantastique has won both his starts since being gelded and Ward is hoping he can kick on from here.

He added: "He was struggling in novice company and the drop in grade has helped him – he should gain more confidence in time."

The victory was the second leg of a quickfire double for Doyle, who had steered Thank The Lord to victory 35 minutes earlier in the 5½f handicap.

Touching distance

Tom Marquand moved to within one of riding 1,000 winners in Britain after he partnered the Hughie Morrison-trained Lunatick to success in the opening mile maiden.

In what was a match race due to Magic Memories being withdrawn after becoming upset in the stalls, the three-year-old son of Sea The Moon got off the mark at the eighth attempt, finishing seven lengths clear of Paternoster Square.

Course specialist

The Richard Hannon-trained Optiva Star completed a hat-trick at the Sussex venue when winning the mile handicap under Joe Leavy.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Liam HeaddReporter
Published on 3 September 2023Last updated 18:36, 3 September 2023
