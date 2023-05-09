'He's a horse we really like' - Ibn Aldar returns from 566-day break to strike for Hills and Shoemark

The last time Ibn Aldar was seen on the track was in October 2021, but the long layoff proved no issue for the Charlie Hills-trained gelding who powered home to win the 6f handicap.

Pablo Del Pueblo set a ferocious pace up front, but Kieran Shoemark had Ibn Aldar nicely settled towards the rear and moved his mount into a challenging position on the entry to the straight. Ibn Aldar then produced a strong late run down the stands' rail and Hills believes going up in trip will be the next move.

He said: "We're obviously really pleased, they went hard up in front. After a long layoff he's done well to finish as strongly as he did. I think we'll be stepping him back up to seven furlongs after that."

Shoemark also feels there is more to come from the four-year-old. The jockey told Sky Sports Racing: "They went a fierce gallop and I was just trying to nurse my fellow down the hill. He wasn't able to go any quicker, so I was just trying to help him. We've always liked him at home and hopefully he'll continue to climb the ranks now."

West finds the key

Gearing's Point got off the mark in the 1m4f handicap on her first start for Sheena West. The five-year-old mare, formerly trained by Mick Channon, hugged the rail throughout and won by a length and a quarter under George Bass.

Thought delivers upset

Another Thought denied the 5-6 favourite Holy Fire to cause an upset in the 6f novice stakes. The daughter of Charming Thought flew home late to land the spoils for owners The Ascot Colts & Fillies Club.

Storm delay

The penultimate race, a novice stakes over a mile, was delayed by just under an hour due to a thunderstorm. A flag start was then used and the race was won by Dragon Icon for trainer Roger Varian and jockey David Egan.

