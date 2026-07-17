'He's a horse for the future' - Tawakal makes winning debut as Simon and Ed Crisford's juveniles continue to shine

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Tawakal added to Simon and Ed Crisford's growing team of promising juveniles when making a winning debut in the 6f maiden.

The Starspangledbanner colt was a €325,000 breeze-up purchase in May and on his first start overcame a strong early pace before responding well under James Doyle to score by a comfortable length and three-quarters.

It continued an excellent year for the Crisfords' juvenile team, who have a 44 per cent strike-rate with their two-year-olds (7-16).

Ed Crisford said: "We've got a nice bunch of juveniles for sure and some very exciting ones in there. Now it's about seeing whether they can progress to the next level. Senorita Bonita has already won a Group 2 and she'll have a big future, while others like Flann Sunna can have a nice second half of the season."

Tawakal holds an entry for next month's Gimcrack Stakes at York's Ebor festival and Paddy Power cut him to 20-1 (from 33) for the Group 2 following his debut success.

Asked whether the Gimcrack could be on the agenda, Crisford said: "We'll see how he comes out of this, but I'd expect he'll run in another novice race in the next two or three weeks.

“He could do with the match practice and then we'll see what he's telling us before making a decision from there. Hopefully he's a horse for the future."

Crisford added that Flann Sunna, who heads the ante-post betting for the Gimcrack, is set to run next in the Group 2 Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

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