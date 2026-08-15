'He's a hooligan at home' - 13-year-old becomes Britain's oldest winning Flat horse in a decade

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Documenting became the oldest Flat winner in a decade when defying his age in the 7f handicap as a 13-year-old.

The veteran of 77 races has been based with Kevin Frost during his British career, which began in 2018, and he fittingly claimed his 13th career success when edging past Starliner to win under Jack Mitchell.

"He's an old character but he's still got plenty of fire in his belly," Frost said. "He loves fast ground and flat tracks, and when he gets that he doesn't often run a bad race.

"He's a hooligan at home. He's bitten everyone at the yard violently at some stage. He's hard work but he makes it all worth it. We only paid 1,000 guineas for him and he's earned about £240,000, so he's been a superstar.

"He'll be a very, very hard horse to retire though, because he'll want to be training until he's 22."

Documenting is the oldest British Flat winner since Megalala rolled back the years to score at Lingfield at the age of 15 in 2016.

Newcomer to note

Charlie Johnston was glad of his decision to enter Iwasjustsaying on Tuesday into the Royal Lodge Stakes after the promising juvenile won the 7f novice under Mitchell.

"He was the only unraced horse I put in the Royal Lodge, so that was an indication of the fact that we liked him a lot at home," Johnston said. "He hasn't been the most straightforward, that's why we've taken our time with him, but it looks like he'll take a big step forward."

Johnston, who is in the US for Ancient Egypt's run at Saratoga, said: "Jack said he couldn't pull him up after the race, so I think the penny was only really dropping over the line. We've six weeks until the Royal Lodge, so he could have a stepping stone between now and then if that's the route we went down."

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