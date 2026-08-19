'He's a Guineas horse and a French Derby type' – Aidan O'Brien maps out Classic campaign for Acomb hero Haffner

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Haffner was identified as a potential 2,000 Guineas and French Derby contender by Aidan O’Brien after landing the Group 3 Acomb Stakes impressively under Ryan Moore.

The 11-8 favourite was pushed along some way from home but responded well, staying on powerfully to score by two lengths from Gentle Hurricane.

It was a second success in four starts for Haffner, who had finished half a length behind Dr Rascal in the Group 2 Vintage Stakes at Goodwood, where O’Brien felt he had raced babyishly. He appeared to benefit from that experience in recording his first success at Group level here.

O’Brien said: “We were very happy with him at Goodwood. We thought he was a little bit babyish and this is where we wanted to come with him, so we couldn’t be happier.

“He must have a great constitution. We’ve taken him to the July festival, Goodwood and York, and that’s going to stand him in good stead for the future.

“I think he’s a Guineas horse and a French Derby type. I’m not sure he’ll get a mile and a half, but he’ll get a mile and a quarter.

“He’s a typical Justify. He has a big, long stride and the stride doesn’t shorten. Ryan said he got there earlier than he wanted, but he kept going well.”

Bond family celebrate

Air Force One carried the late Reg Bond’s colours to victory at his beloved York when going two places better than last year in the opening 5½f handicap.

The Geoff Oldroyd -trained gelding, who was drawn in stall five, followed the pace on the far side before hitting the front a furlong out and keeping on to defeat Corolla Point by a length and a quarter. It made PJ McDonald’s only ride of the day a winning one.

Air Force One wins the opening race at York under PJ McDonald Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Bond Thoroughbreds director Charlie Bond said: “The old man loved his racing and York. We’re a big sponsor here now and having a winner here is just great. It means we can relax for the rest of the meeting.”

Reg Bond, who died in 2021, was a major supporter of northern racing. Monsieur Bond landed the Duke of York Stakes for him in 2004.

Charlie added: “It’s just fantastic at this meeting. We had three or four last year who were placed and beaten by less than a length between them.

“Geoff had Air Force One really ready for today as he got a bit unlucky last time. It’s nice when you can cheer at York so far out.”

The winner finished third over 6f at York last month, when he was denied a clear run before making late headway.

McDonald said: “We’ve had an awful year with injuries. Geoff has only got a small team and we put a lot of work into these horses.

“This lad has performed well every time he’s run here. He’s had excuses for his poor runs and we really fancied him today. His form was rock solid from his last run and it’s a relief.”

Oldroyd, who turns 80 in December, said: “We go back a long time, from when Reg was alive, so it’s nice to win here.

“This is my favourite track and always has been, so it’s great.”

First York winner

Dylan Browne McMonagle celebrated his first winner at York as Small Fry justified 2-1 favouritism in the 2m½f handicap.

The five-year-old, another winner at a big British festival for Joseph O'Brien this season, built on his runner-up finish at Goodwood this month to score decisively from 20-1 shot Mountain Road.

Browne McMonagle said: “It’s good to get it ticked off. It’s a big festival and I’ve got a few nice rides, so it was good to get started with this fella.

"He relaxed well and was very comfortable all the way. It was just a matter of pushing the button in the straight. He took me there easily and it was a well-deserved win.”

Amo on scoresheet

Amo Racing were on the mark when Henley On Thames took the nursery under David Egan.

The 4-1 joint-favourite, trained by Kevin Philippart de Foy, scored by a neck from Super Tuscan. Third-placed The Dancing Pirate, the other joint-favourite, veered sharply across the track under Oisin Murphy in the closing stages.

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