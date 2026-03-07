- More
'He's a good lad and is taking the opportunities' - claimer shines on Jigoro as Gordon Elliott lands feature
- 1st5Jigoro12/1
- 2nd10Maidenstreetprince14/1
- 3rd14Mount Friscofav100/30
There are not many valuable handicap chases in Ireland that Gordon Elliott hasn't mastered and he ticked another off the list when 5lb claimer James Smith guided Jigoro to victory to give Cullentra a first win in the feature 2m contest.
Smith, who was riding his tenth winner of the season, was seen to excellent effect on the 12-1 shot as he kept a wide berth throughout in search of less taxing ground and the pair were travelling sweetly on the outside approaching the third-last.
He still hadn't asked his mount any serious questions as he jumped the penultimate fence sharing the lead with 100-30 joint-favourite Mount Frisco and the pair negotiated the last in unison before Smith really got to work on the seven-year-old. He duly responded by galloping clear with a length and a quarter to the staying-on Maidenstreetprince at the line.
The winner was getting off the mark at the fifth attempt over fences and relished the drop back to two miles.
"He's been running consistently and James gave him a good ride," said Ian Amond, assistant to Elliott. "He found the best of the ground. Dropping back in trip suited and he won well.
"I'd say James will have something for Gordon in the Martin Pipe next week and maybe in some of the handicaps. He's a good lad and is taking the opportunities when he gets them."
Welcome win for McKiernan
It's been a long time between drinks for Oliver McKiernan, but he's hoping his string have turned a corner as Minella Boss showed a fabulous attitude to repel the challenge of Bulgaden Castle by half a length in the 2m maiden hurdle.
"That's a while coming as it's nearly 12 months to the day since my last winner," said the trainer. "There's been a cloud over the yard since and it hasn't gone away yet, but we think we have a couple of them right now and this fella was right."
Champ a first for Carter
Sophie Carter steered home her first winner over jumps when Lets Go Champ denied even-money favourite Hunters Yarn by three-quarters of a length in the Tetratema Cup.
Trained by Mags Mullins, the 7-2 shot landed a point-to-point at Oldtown under Carter last month and followed up under the 7lb claimer, who had previously landed the Ladies Derby at the Curragh in 2024.
Four in a row for Mullins
Willie Mullins landed the 'Doc's Bumper' for the fourth year running as Dromard bolted up by 21 lengths in the hands of his son Patrick, justifying 10-11 favouritism in fine fashion.
It's a race Mullins likes to keep a talented one for given he was good friends with the late Dr Brendan Doyle, who the race is run in honour of, and the winning trainer said: "He's a lovely, big horse and we just couldn't get him ready in time for Cheltenham. When we saw the 'Doc's Bumper', we put him aside for that.
"If the ground doesn't get too dry in the spring, we would keep him for Fairyhouse or Punchestown."
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Hereford: 'That was for Sam. He rode in points for us and was a very dear friend' - racing remembers amateur jockey Sam Lee
- Ayr: Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore claim 326-1 four-timer to make it six winners in two days
- Wolverhampton: 'I'm glad I came' - who needs to be in Barbados when you can ride winners on the Tapeta?
- 'Buzzing' Sandown owner waits on The New Lion for an £80,000 Cheltenham payout - and Dan Skelton is saying nothing to put him off
- Sandown: 'He's a proper horse' - Paul Nicholls hurdler set for quick turnaround at Cheltenham and cut to 16-1 after impressive win
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham
- Wrexham vs Chelsea betting offer: 50-1 Chelsea to qualify with Sky Bet
- Hereford: 'That was for Sam. He rode in points for us and was a very dear friend' - racing remembers amateur jockey Sam Lee
- Ayr: Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore claim 326-1 four-timer to make it six winners in two days
- Wolverhampton: 'I'm glad I came' - who needs to be in Barbados when you can ride winners on the Tapeta?
- 'Buzzing' Sandown owner waits on The New Lion for an £80,000 Cheltenham payout - and Dan Skelton is saying nothing to put him off
- Sandown: 'He's a proper horse' - Paul Nicholls hurdler set for quick turnaround at Cheltenham and cut to 16-1 after impressive win
- Cheltenham Festival offer: get £30 in free bets when you bet £5 with SBK
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Newcastle vs Manchester City with Betfair
- BetMGM Cheltenham Festival 2026 offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet £10
- Ladbrokes sign-up offer: 33-1 on Dan Skelton to train a winner at Cheltenham
- Wrexham vs Chelsea betting offer: 50-1 Chelsea to qualify with Sky Bet