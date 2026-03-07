'He's a good lad and is taking the opportunities' - claimer shines on Jigoro as Gordon Elliott lands feature

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

There are not many valuable handicap chases in Ireland that Gordon Elliott hasn't mastered and he ticked another off the list when 5lb claimer James Smith guided Jigoro to victory to give Cullentra a first win in the feature 2m contest.

Smith, who was riding his tenth winner of the season, was seen to excellent effect on the 12-1 shot as he kept a wide berth throughout in search of less taxing ground and the pair were travelling sweetly on the outside approaching the third-last.

He still hadn't asked his mount any serious questions as he jumped the penultimate fence sharing the lead with 100-30 joint-favourite Mount Frisco and the pair negotiated the last in unison before Smith really got to work on the seven-year-old. He duly responded by galloping clear with a length and a quarter to the staying-on Maidenstreetprince at the line.

The winner was getting off the mark at the fifth attempt over fences and relished the drop back to two miles.

"He's been running consistently and James gave him a good ride," said Ian Amond, assistant to Elliott. "He found the best of the ground. Dropping back in trip suited and he won well.

"I'd say James will have something for Gordon in the Martin Pipe next week and maybe in some of the handicaps. He's a good lad and is taking the opportunities when he gets them."

Welcome win for McKiernan

It's been a long time between drinks for Oliver McKiernan, but he's hoping his string have turned a corner as Minella Boss showed a fabulous attitude to repel the challenge of Bulgaden Castle by half a length in the 2m maiden hurdle.

"That's a while coming as it's nearly 12 months to the day since my last winner," said the trainer. "There's been a cloud over the yard since and it hasn't gone away yet, but we think we have a couple of them right now and this fella was right."

Champ a first for Carter

Sophie Carter steered home her first winner over jumps when Lets Go Champ denied even-money favourite Hunters Yarn by three-quarters of a length in the Tetratema Cup.

Trained by Mags Mullins, the 7-2 shot landed a point-to-point at Oldtown under Carter last month and followed up under the 7lb claimer, who had previously landed the Ladies Derby at the Curragh in 2024.

Four in a row for Mullins

Willie Mullins landed the 'Doc's Bumper' for the fourth year running as Dromard bolted up by 21 lengths in the hands of his son Patrick, justifying 10-11 favouritism in fine fashion.

It's a race Mullins likes to keep a talented one for given he was good friends with the late Dr Brendan Doyle, who the race is run in honour of, and the winning trainer said: "He's a lovely, big horse and we just couldn't get him ready in time for Cheltenham. When we saw the 'Doc's Bumper', we put him aside for that.

"If the ground doesn't get too dry in the spring, we would keep him for Fairyhouse or Punchestown."

