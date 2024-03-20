'He's a good jockey and he listens' - Nick Scholfield earns high praise from Harvey Smith after Prairie Wolf's Haydock strike

A glowing endorsement from Harvey Smith would please any jockey, so Nick Scholfield had plenty to smile about following victory on Prairie Wolf.

Scholfield has linked up well with Sue and Harvey Smith this season and showed great poise as Prairie Wolf won for the third time in his last four starts in the 2m4f novice handicap chase. The 6-5 favourite jumped clumsily at times but was held together by Scholfield before showing his class in an ultimately decisive victory.

The Smiths have struggled for continuity in the saddle since the retirement of stable jockey Danny Cook in 2021 but Scholfield again showed his worth and Harvey Smith, an acclaimed showjumping champion of yesteryear, voiced his approval.

"He's a good horse and it was a very good performance from the horse and jockey," he said. "He's coming up quite a bit, he's a good jockey and he listens, and that's important. Unfortunately, now it's started going well up here, all those southerners want him back again now – they didn't want him before."

Prairie Wolf has shown strong form and could have a crack at a decent prize before the end of the campaign.

"He'll run again, he wants a good race and we'll go away and have a look," added Smith.

Golden ticket

Jamie Snowden is eyeing a big end-of-season pot with Golden Maverick after the expensive juvenile got off the mark over hurdles.

A 100,000gns recruit off the Flat for owners Raceshare, Golden Maverick was a five-time winner in his first career and scored at the third attempt over hurdles in the 1m7½f juvenile contest.

Golden Maverick (left) could head to Sandown next Credit: John Grossick

Connections were already considering the last day of the season at Sandown on April 27 and that plan moved a step closer following the five-length victory under Gavin Sheehan.

"He deserved to win a race like that," said Snowden. "We went to Ludlow last time to qualify for a £100,000 novice handicap at Sandown on the last day of the season and we might see if we can head towards that. He's a tough little horse who will cope with most types of ground, but he hasn't got much of a knee action so you'd assume he'd be better on slightly nicer ground."

Express steams home

Jubilee Express showed his staying potential to win the 3m4½f handicap chase for trainer Sam Thomas and jockey Sam Twiston-Davies.

"It was a brave performance," Twiston-Davies said. "The Welsh National next season would be the dream but with his rating you could always go for an Eider off a low weight because he does stay well."

Lark on song

Ascending Lark, a half-sister to last week's Champion Bumper runner-up Romeo Coolio, won on her belated stable debut for Harry Derham in the 1m7½f mares' maiden hurdle.

"I've had her in training since August and she hasn't shown me anything until six weeks ago," said Derham. "She's had no issues at all, but she's come right now and put in a good performance. She had form in Ireland and I think she could be quite useful."

