'He's a good horse and he'll win more races' - Persica shows his class to tee up exciting targets for Richard Hannon

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Richard Hannon believes Persica was a deserving winner of the Listed Steventon Stakes, and hopes there is plenty more to come after a first success in 13 months.

Owned by Martin Hughes and Michael Kerr-Dineen, the five-year-old was beaten a nose in the Diomed Stakes on Derby weekend at Epsom, before finishing a close fifth in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot and second at Sandown.

But he went one better to register an eighth victory, and his first since winning at Epsom in June 2025, in scoring by three-quarters of a length.

Hannon said: "It's his turn. He was unlucky at Epsom, and then he went to Royal Ascot before running a lovely race at Sandown. It's nice to get his head in front because he's a good horse and he'll win more races.

"A lot of people think he needs soft ground. It's a plus for him, but he goes on anything. He's been second a few times, but he deserved that, and quite frankly, so did his owners. Epsom was hard – I thought he'd won. He won everywhere bar the line, but he's made up for it today."

Persica holds an entry for the Celebration Mile at Goodwood next month, although that would involve a drop back from 1m2f.

Hannon said: "He just got the trip. He was either getting tired or just pulling up, but he's class. He's a Group horse between seven furlongs and a mile and a quarter."

Symbol Of Honour: a class above the rest in the Group 3 Hackwood Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Symbol strikes

Symbol Of Honour extended his unbeaten record at the track by producing a dominant display in the Group 3 Hackwood Stakes for Charlie Appleby.

The son of Havana Grey, who won the Carnarvon Stakes over course and distance last year, took a step forward after his Chipchase Stakes third to win by a length and a quarter under William Buick.

Buick said: "He definitely came on from his run at Newcastle, where he ran well, but this fast ground is to his liking. He won here last year, so he likes the track, and it was a good performance.

"He's very genuine, very straightforward, and it was a straightforward win. There's usually not much between the sprinters, so hopefully he can mix it with the better ones."

The real Shrimp Shady

The Andrew Balding-trained Shrimp Shady returned to winning ways when overcoming Team Player in a photo-finish to the 2m½f handicap.

A winner of the Chester Plate in May, the four-year-old was a beaten favourite in the Northumberland Vase at Newcastle, but restored order with a nose victory.

Balding said: "I'm really pleased. He's a bit of a yard favourite, and he's just a really handy stayer."

Smart prospect

Miss Scott , a 650,000gns purchase as a yearling, took her record to two wins from three starts with success in the 1m2f fillies' novice for John and Thady Gosden.

Read more:

'What an adrenaline rush, it's amazing' - Richard Spencer and Phil Cunningham combine as Zigazig Ah lands Super Sprint thriller

Joseph O'Brien lauds 'huge performance' from Johanna Walsh as super-sub makes most of leading role in Thundering On's absence

'I'm not afraid of anyone and I'm not afraid of getting beat' - George Boughey bullish as unbeaten Bow Echo steps up Goodwood prep

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.