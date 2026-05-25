'He's a dude and a class ride' - amateur James Murray enjoys first winner on veteran Stratagem

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James Murray celebrated his first winner under rules with a polished ride on Stratagem in the 3m5f veterans’ handicap chase.

Murray has learned his trade in Irish point-to-points, riding eight winners, and joined Mickey Bowen’s yard this month.

The Wexford native has ambitions of turning conditional and gained a breakthrough success on the ten-year-old, who scored by seven and a half lengths.

Murray told Racing TV: “I came over to Mickey’s a couple of weeks ago and he’s been good to me and given me chances.

“Stratagem is a dude and a class ride. He was going very well after jumping the second-last and he was very gutsy up the straight.”

Stratagem sealed a double for the in-form Bowen, who also struck with Mighty Fleur , the mount of his brother Sean, in the 2m1f mares’ novice hurdle.

The bank holiday scene at Cartmel Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Tranquil on top

Sussex Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle winner Tranquil Sea continued his good run of form by landing the feature 3m1f contest.

The Dan Skelton-trained six-year-old bounced back from a luckless fourth at Haydock to score by six and a half lengths under Harry Skelton.

Good Sonofagun

Evenwood Sonofagun boosted his course record to 3-5 when landing back-to-back runnings of division one of the 2m6f handicap hurdle by two lengths.

The Lizzie Quinlan-trained eight-year-old is declared to run again at the track on Wednesday, having also won at that meeting last year.

Rider Sean Quinlan sealed a double on the Dianne Sayer-trained Sean Og , another course favourite who was registering a fourth track success with victory in the 2m5f handicap chase.

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