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'He's a dude and a class ride' - amateur James Murray enjoys first winner on veteran Stratagem
- 1st4Stratagem9/4
- 2nd1Tommie Beaufav13/8
- 3rd3Fairlawn Flyer5/1
James Murray celebrated his first winner under rules with a polished ride on Stratagem in the 3m5f veterans’ handicap chase.
Murray has learned his trade in Irish point-to-points, riding eight winners, and joined Mickey Bowen’s yard this month.
The Wexford native has ambitions of turning conditional and gained a breakthrough success on the ten-year-old, who scored by seven and a half lengths.
Murray told Racing TV: “I came over to Mickey’s a couple of weeks ago and he’s been good to me and given me chances.
“Stratagem is a dude and a class ride. He was going very well after jumping the second-last and he was very gutsy up the straight.”
Stratagem sealed a double for the in-form Bowen, who also struck with Mighty Fleur, the mount of his brother Sean, in the 2m1f mares’ novice hurdle.
Tranquil on top
Sussex Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle winner Tranquil Sea continued his good run of form by landing the feature 3m1f contest.
The Dan Skelton-trained six-year-old bounced back from a luckless fourth at Haydock to score by six and a half lengths under Harry Skelton.
Good Sonofagun
Evenwood Sonofagun boosted his course record to 3-5 when landing back-to-back runnings of division one of the 2m6f handicap hurdle by two lengths.
The Lizzie Quinlan-trained eight-year-old is declared to run again at the track on Wednesday, having also won at that meeting last year.
Rider Sean Quinlan sealed a double on the Dianne Sayer-trained Sean Og, another course favourite who was registering a fourth track success with victory in the 2m5f handicap chase.
Read more:
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