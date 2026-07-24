'He’s a different horse this season' - Divilabother lands hat-trick for in-form trainer and could go again on Sunday

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Cumbria trainer Tristan Davidson continued his excellent form with the hat-trick success of Divilabother in the 2m4f handicap hurdle.

The eight-year-old backed up wins at Hexham and Cartmel last month with a six-length victory under Harry Reed.

Davidson has trained four winners from 12 runners at a 33 per cent strike-rate under both codes in the last fortnight and enjoyed seven winners from 20 runners at a 35 per cent strike-rate this jumps season.

Divilabother could further boost those stats if running again at the Staffordshire track on Sunday, having been declared for the 2m7½f handicap hurdle.

Davidson said: “He won well and he’s just come to hand again in the past couple of months. He’s a different horse this season.

“Our horses are running really well although the handicapper will catch us up at some point! We’re a small yard but we give one-to-one attention and the horses are happy and healthy.

“He’s in again on Sunday and as long as he’s well and has eaten up I’ll run him.”

Double delight

Dan and Harry Skelton secured a double with stable debutant Ashdown Forest in division one of the 2m handicap hurdle and Sparkling Water in the bumper. The first-named winner could run again at the track on Sunday.

Harry Cobden sealed a double from his three rides with victories on Faye Bramley’s stable debutant Whermyrosemarygoes in the 2m novice hurdle and the Neil Mulholland-trained Jongleur D’Etoiles in the 3m handicap chase.

Void race

The 2m handicap chase was declared void after the stop-race procedure was enacted following a fatal injury to the Ben Pauling-trained Rocks Up Late.

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