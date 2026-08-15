'He's a confidence horse' - Havana Blue ends string of seconds with victory in Grey Horse Handicap for Julie Camacho

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The annual Grey Horse Handicap turned into a Malton affair as the consistent Havana Blue got his head back in front at the expense of local rival and 2024 winner Archduke Ferdinand.

The well-backed 6-4 favourite (from 9-4), trained by Julie Camacho, got a perfect sit on the wing of the collection of greys as they graduated to the far rail in the wake of eventual third Act Of Violence.

Camacho also sent out First Folio to finish seventh in the ten-runner contest and winning rider Ryan Sexton said: "I rode First Folio in this two years ago when he finished fourth and it's nice to win it. The race panned out well for me. They went a fast pace, which suited Havana Blue who stays well, and once we hit the rising ground I knew we were going to win."

Havana Blue was ending a series of near misses, having been second on his three previous starts, and Sexton added: "This race came at the right time for him and hopefully he can build on it as he's a confidence horse."

Bin impresses

There was an explosive start to the penultimate Saturday meeting of the year on the July course when Bin Jahwar trounced his two rivals in the mile novice.

The son of Ghaiyyath had big shoes to fill as the contest was won by recent Grade 1 winner Glacius last year and he may well be up to it judging by his eight-and-a-half-length win under Billy Loughnane.

Bin Jahwar towered over his rivals in the preliminaries as well as the race, which was over as a contest from three furlongs out when Loughnane sent the front-running Godolphin horse for home.

Billy Loughnane and Bin Jahwar

Charlie Appleby struck with another smart juvenile in Desert Castle at the track eight days ago and looks to have unearthed another smart prospect.

Loughnane said: "I've sat on him at home and he has done that nicely. He will improve for the experience and hopefully we will see him again this year but he'll make a lovely three-year-old."

Worthwhile trip

Kildare-based Ger O'Leary enjoyed a one-two with his first runners at the July course when Femme Beauty beat Dont Get Me Wrong in the 1m2f handicap under Clifford Lee.

The trainer sent the two horses to Newmarket at 5am on Friday after a last-minute decision to come. He said: "Just before 10am on Thursday there were just two runners in this and it looked easier than running in a bigger field at the Curragh. It's paid off and we'll be back."

Ger O'Leary (right) and Femme Beauty

Dojin delivers

There was a big turnout from the Woods family after the win of 11-1 outsider Dojin in the 1m6f fillies' handicap, who is trained by Sean and ridden out by his son Guy.

The daughter of Iffraaj came from last to first to win by a nose for the in-form Cieren Fallon.

Woods said: "She was bred by Brook Stud so my brothers Wendyll and Dwayne are here and we might look for some black type after that for her paddock value. It wasn't the plan to get into traffic but she got there in the end."

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