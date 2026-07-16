'He’s a black-type horse in the making' - I'll Be Back set for step up in class after extending unbeaten record for Karl Burke

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A step up in grade beckons for I’ll Be Back after he extended his unbeaten record to three in the feature 1m½f handicap.

The Ballylinch Stud-owned homebred won his first two starts in maiden and novice company and took another step forward when landing the £30,000 contest in promising style by a length and three-quarters under Sam James.

I’ll Be Back is unlikely to be running in handicap company next time and is entered in the Group 3 Prix Daphnis at Deauville on August 9.

Burke said: “We’ve always thought a lot of him. He’s had a few little niggles and then a few times the ground was a bit fast for him, but I do think he’s a black-type horse in the making. There’s plenty of options for him both here and in France next month, and I’m sure he’ll be stepping up in class.”

Burke and James completed a double with Inspired , who won the following 1m½f handicap by half a length in the silks of Fine Claret Racing.

The trainer said: “We were always going to hold on to him a bit more today and it worked out well. He’s very consistent and has given the syndicate plenty of fun.”

Clarets on a roll

Classy Clarets completed a four-timer for Iain Jardine when winning the 5f handicap.

Jack Nicholls’ mount sealed his second victory of the week, two days on from scoring at Wolverhampton, by a neck, and he could bid for five straight wins at Ayr on Monday.

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