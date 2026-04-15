‘He’s a bit of a legend and a class horse’ - Elysian Flame gives breakthrough success to Britain’s first training sisters

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The first siblings in Britain to hold a joint-licence celebrated their maiden winner as Elysian Flame provided the breakthrough for Sam and Jacqueline Coward.

They had saddled ten runners on the Flat and five over jumps before opening their account in the 2m handicap.

Plagued by injuries, Elysian Flame had run just once since October 2021. But last year’s leading rider at Beverley, Joanna Mason, guided the ten-year-old to a two-and-a-half-length win at odds of 5-1.

Sam, who joined her sister Jacqueline on the licence, said: “After all the hard work we’ve put in together, it’s nice to finally get a winner.

“My grandad used to train Elysian Flame but he got injured a few times and, after we ran him in September, we didn’t get the ground for him again. I thought this race would suit him. It’s a great track and just down the road.

“We thought we’d give him a spin, but he went and won. He's a bit of a legend and a class horse, he just keeps on finding."

Trainer-owners of the horse, the pair landed £12,885 in prize-money, and Sam said: “We’re a small team but we keep busy and that will cover the costs for the winter, won’t it!”

Flying high

Race fitness proved decisive as Air Force One flew home late to land the Beverley Beaker Handicap by a head.

Trained by Geoff Oldroyd, the five-year-old had finished fifth on his seasonal return in February at Newcastle and back on turf was given a patient ride by PJ McDonald, who drove him through a gap in the closing stages.

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