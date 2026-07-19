'He's a bit of a hooligan but I love him to bits' - veteran Sir Tivo and sidekick Sean Bowen upset the odds in feature chase

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Sir Tivo defied his age and his odds in brilliant fashion when making all to win the feature 2m1f handicap chase.

The 12-year-old was sent off the 10-1 outsider of five but took command of the race under Sean Bowen to win by a length and a quarter to the delight of trainer Gary Hanmer.

"It brings a tear to your eye, it's really touching to see him win again," Hanmer said. "He loves his job and Sean gets on so well with him – as soon as Sean puts his hand up to ride him it's a no-brainer really. You lose track of how many times they've won together."

The win marked Sir Tivo's 10th success under Bowen and 13th overall since he joined Hanmer as a six-year-old, during which time he has become part of the furniture at the Cheshire yard.

"He's a bit of a hooligan Monday to Friday but he's allowed to be when he turns up at the racecourse," Hanmer said. "I think that feistiness is what keeps his form. He's a lovely horse to be around and we all feel very lucky.

"Everyone in the yard loves him, although the first thing everyone looks at on a Monday morning is who's going to be riding him, because he can be trouble. He's a cracker. I love him to bits."

Edelak bounces back

Edelak returned to winning ways with victory over Obsessedwithyou in the 2m½f novice hurdle under Harry Atkins.

The Dan Skelton-trained four-year-old looked poised for a fourth win on the bounce at the track seven days ago before falling at the third-last, but he made no mistake this time when sauntering seven lengths clear to win at odds of 4-6.

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