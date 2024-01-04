Hereford: Kit's Coty hits the target over hurdles on a good day for former point-to-pointers

Former Irish point-to-pointers were well to the fore all afternoon including Kit’s Coty , who got her head in front for the first time under rules when running away with division two of the 2m5½f mares' maiden hurdle under Tom Bellamy.

The 3-1 chance relished the step up in trip to put market leader Betty’s Tiara in the shade and pleased the many owners from the successful Owners Group 120.

The Emma Lavelle-trained mare has chaser stamped all over her, but could progress further over hurdles as long as the ground stays on the soft side.

The winning jockey said: "It was very hard work in the ground but she was doing all her best work at the finish which won her the race. It wasn’t the deepest race in the world but she jumps well which gives us plenty to look forward to down the line over fences."

Despite his win, Bellamy then had to forfeit his next intended ride in the 3m1½f handicap hurdle won by Hill Of Tara and with good reason.

He added: “As the main road into Hereford was closed due to flooding I arrived late and didn’t have time to run around the track to make the weight for my mount in the next race, Elfride, which I had to give up to Sam Twiston-Davies.”

Lightening strikes

Dan and Harry Skelton struck with a promising type when Lightening Mahler ran out an easy scorer on her jumps debut in division one the of 2m5½f mares' maiden hurdle.

The well-backed 11-8 favourite looked worth the £72,000 she cost at the sales last May when dispatching market rival Melusine De Pail.

Read this next:

Coast gives Scott Dixon team a boost at Lingfield after Southwell yard is flooded again

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.