'That's ruined your good looks!' - Mick Fitzgerald in the wars after presenter is bitten on head by horse in paddock

There was drama before the horses had even left the paddock for the 2m handicap chase when Sky Sports Racing presenter Mick Fitzgerald got bitten on the head by one of the runners.

The Grand National-winning jockey was legging up jockey Ben Jones for his ride on the Ali Stronge-trained Ardmayle when the 16-1 shot swivelled round and bit him.

Fitzgerald received a nasty cut to the top of his head and had to be given the once over by the on-course paramedics before being able to continue his role in front of the cameras.

He said: "It was one of those things where you think you are helping and then that happens. I've already had Sam Stronge on the phone apologising but I said I only helped out as it was Ali and not himself!"

Describing the incident, Sky Sports Racing presenter Alex Hammond said: "You can see the horse has a little bit of resistance and clocks Mick on the top of his head. Thankfully the paramedic was there to check that all was okay.

"But yes, Mick – teeth in the forehead. That's ruined your good looks!"

The race was eventually won by topweight Guy under Sam Twiston-Davies, with the Fitzgerald nemesis Ardmayle finishing a distant fifth.

Choc sweet

Menaggio came from nowhere down the back straight to reel in the market principals in the second division of the 2m5½f novices' hurdle and score cosily for Alan King and Tom Cannon

The 11-2 chance picked up the second favourite Don't Tell Su with a deft move to the inside on the home turn after the odds-on Bhaloo had already backed out of it. Menaggio was going one better than his prior promising effort at Plumpton to score at the fourth time of asking.

Robert 'Choc' Thornton, racing manager to successful owners Apple Tree Stud, said: "All Menaggio does is gallop and Tom gave him a polished ride. He got a bit lost coming down the hill, so Tom kept him balanced and he finished off best of all.

"I think the other jockeys were looking for better ground which enabled him to get a nice position on the home turn and had it won from there. Alongside our other horse Nelson Criq we see him as a nice chasing prospect for next season."

