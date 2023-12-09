Henry de Bromhead's Slade Steel 10-1 for Ballymore after grinding out success in Grade 2 feature

It was business as usual for Gordon Elliott at his happiest hunting ground, recording a four-timer, but the feature of the day eluded him as the Henry de Bromhead-trained Slade Steel added his name to the Grade 2 Tote Navan Novice Hurdle roll of honour alongside the likes of Harbour Pilot, Solerina, Mikael D'Haguenet and stablemate Inthepocket, who won it last year.

Conditions were atrocious with high winds and heavy ground making life extremely hard, but Slade Steel proved himself to be a very tough cookie indeed and fought off the challenge of Lecky Watson to win by half a length.

De Bromhead said of his 2-1 winner, who was cut to 10-1 (from 25-1) for the Ballymore by Betfair Sportsbook and Paddy Power: "I'm delighted as it was tough work out there. We'd always hoped he'd be a better horse on nicer ground and he'd definitely have a preference for it, so it's great to see him get through that and get the job done.

"Rachael [Blackmore] was happy and said he idled a little bit in front. He's progressing which is lovely. I don't think he needs to go up to an extreme distance, he's got plenty of gears and won a bumper well.

"There is the Dublin Racing Festival, although you might have to drop back or go up further there."

Dream could become reality

The most eyepopping performance of the day was unquestionably Indiana Dream , who remains unbeaten after the 2m4f beginners' chase and could be anything.

We knew little about him beforehand, as he had only won a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse on New Year's Day, but it is about time we got to know him as he made a quality field look very ordinary indeed here.

Betfair and Paddy Power cut him to 10-1 (from 40-1) for the Turners Novices' Chase at Cheltenham, and Frank Berry, racing manager for owner JP McManus, said: "He's a fine big horse and we're delighted with him. He could be nice if he stays sound."

Indiana Dream is an impressive winner of the beginners' chase

We'llhavewan scoots clear in €100,000 event

The €100,000 Bective Stud, Tea Rooms & Apartments Handicap Hurdle was won in emphatic fashion by 10-1 shot We'llhavewan for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins, and the trainer's son Patrick said an attractive chase mark of 115 could see him running over fences next.

He said: “We were a little disappointed with him at Cheltenham and thought that was maybe as good as he is, but maybe the cheekpieces brought about more improvement.

"He's rated lower over fences but he didn't jump them fantastic before. Paul came in there and said he might be better now so we might look at something over fences next.”

My Trump Card completes Elliott four-timer

Patrick Mullins got on the scoresheet himself, riding a rare winner for Gordon Elliott in the concluding bumper, and the record-breaking champion amateur actually bred My Trump Card , who was cut to 25-1 (from 50-1) for the Albert Bartlett by bet365.

That was the final leg of a four-timer for Elliott, who won both maiden hurdles with nice types in the shape of Jigoro and Caldwell Potter, while Embittered bounced back to form to win the Listed Foxrock Handicap Chase at 16-1 for Carl Millar, whose 7lb claim is starting to look a steal.

Elliott said of his four winners: “Jack [Kennedy] was delighted with Jigoro and said he'll stay further. Caldwell Potter was a weak horse but he's got a lot stronger. We'll try and keep it small with him if we can. He's a chaser in the making and a brother to Mighty Potter.

"Embittered had a nice run the last day at Cork, we were delighted with it, and he did it well there today. Carl is good value for 7lb. I've no real plan for him, we'll try and find something similar.

"My Trump Card is a lovely big galloping horse, a smashing type, and he's one for the future. He'll go jumping now. He improved plenty from the last day, in fairness, so we're delighted."

