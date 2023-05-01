Henry de Bromhead off to a flying start as Top Speed gets him off the mark for new jumps season

The first race of the new jumps season in Ireland went to Henry de Bromhead thanks to the front-running success of Top Speed in the 2m1f maiden hurdle.

Top Speed traded at a low of 1.48 in-running on the Betfair Exchange last time at Clonmel before weakening tamely after the last hurdle to finish fourth.

Mike O'Connor made the running on the six-year-old, who this time saw out his race strongly and fended off favourite The Mediator by two and a half lengths.

Chasing will surely be on the agenda for the imposing grey who won his sole point-to-point at Ballindenisk in 2021 by 15 lengths.

Begley off to a flier

The Friday Man was 4-7 to make a winning start over fences in the 2m3½f beginners chase for Gordon Elliott following his recent Cheltenham success but could only manage third behind The Flier Begley.

Ben Bromley scored on Boldog in a Hexham bumper for Stuart Crawford last week and the pair teamed to land the spoils here too as the 5-1 shot picked up when challenged to score by three-quarters-of-a-length. Elliott did get on the board when The Abbey successfully stepped up in trip to take the 3m2f handicap chase under Danny Gilligan.

More bliss for McConnell

John McConnell enjoyed his best ever campaign last season and the trainer picked up from where he left off when the Eoin Walsh-ridden Bella Bliss landed the feature 3m hurdle.

