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Helped by gin, this was the day Lizzie Kelly made racing history - and the pure elation on her face was a joy to see
The former jockey broke new ground when describing Defiantly's victory in the Goodwood Stakes
If you thought the wildest, most joyous celebration of the week had come from Billy Loughnane following the Sussex Stakes, you were wrong.
Loughnane was ecstatic after his triumph aboard Bow Echo, yet however hard he punched the air, Lizzie Kelly punched it harder. After becoming the first woman to commentate on an entire horserace for a mainstream British platform, Kelly then gleefully smacked the arm of her producer Dan Kane. He had already done the same to her. Both looked fit to burst.
Kelly had made history once before. In 2015 she was celebrated as the first female jockey to win a Grade 1 race over jumps when landing the Kauto Star Novices' Chase on Tea For Two. By then, however, she was an experienced rider. This was different. It was only at 6am that Kelly discovered she would be deputising for Rupert Bell and commentating on Goodwood's first four races for Talksport, the station for which she normally acts as Bell's pundit.
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