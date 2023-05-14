Hello Sunshine shines to end jumps drought for George Baker

George Baker ended a 607-day wait for a jumps winner when Hello Sunshine ended her own lengthy drought with an easy success in the 3m1f handicap hurdle.

Baker picked up his first win over obstacles since September 2021 with the seven-year-old's 11-length victory under Rex Dingle, which was Hello Sunshine's first win since May 2021.

Dingle told Sky Sports Racing: "She's done it nicely and it was her first time over this trip and on better ground too.

"We were confident she'd stay. I just wanted her to relax a bit today. She's seen it out well."

Hello Sunshine's win was the only ride on the card for Dingle, who enjoyed a career-best season last campaign with 39 victories.

He added: "I had a good season and you're always looking for the flagship horses, and I was lucky to have one in Dashel Drasher. I'm lucky to ride for trainers who are consistently having winners, which makes my job easier."

More for Moore

Gary Moore continued his strong form with a double on the card, headlined by Angel's Dreams narrow win in the opening 2m maiden hurdle.

Moore also struck in the conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle with Royaume Uni to take his strike-rate to 22 per cent in the last fortnight.

One strike, one win

Jonjo O'Neill Jr struck on his only ride of the day on Henschke in the 3m1½f handicap chase to make it three winners from his five rides in the last fortnight.

