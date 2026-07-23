'He'll make a lovely three-year-old' - William Buick impressed as Godolphin colt Jassas makes smart start

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Jassas looked a horse to follow after making a pleasing debut in the opening 7f novice under William Buick.

The Godolphin-owned juvenile settled comfortably in second behind the front-running Peak Tram before taking up the running before the two-furlong pole. He then showed a good attitude to dig in and hold off the challenges of Narrjoo and Night Star.

Jassas accelerated nicely once asked for full effort by Buick and showed his quality in the final strides by stretching away to win by a length and three-quarters. It took Buick and Callum Rodriguez, the rider of runner-up Narrjoo, a considerable time to pull up their mounts.

"He's still green and still learning," the winning rider said. "You look at him now, he'll make a lovely three-year-old. It was his first run and he's going to improve plenty for it.

"Myself and Callum had a strong gallop out together. We went very slow in the race, it was basically a two-furlong sprint, and obviously two nice horses galloped out very well together."

Although he does not boast any fancy entries, Jassas comes from a strong Godolphin family and ought to be contesting better races in the near future.

Levey double

Sean Levey rode a double when winning the 6½f nursery on Shadow King and the 7f handicap on Commander Of Life .

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