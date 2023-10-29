'He'll be on the boat to Cheltenham' - promising Sequestered strikes for trainer Paul Gilligan

Paul Gilligan and son Jack rounded off a fine weekend at their local track with the victory of the promising Sequestered in the 2m4½f novice hurdle.

It followed on from the success of Buddy One in the feature handicap hurdle on Saturday and, like that winner, Sequestered looks likely to head to Cheltenham next month.

It was not a victory without its complications. The son of Malinas had to evade the considerable attentions of a loose horse on the run down the hill, but he ultimately prevailed and held off Stuzzikini by half a length.

The winning trainer said: "The loose one interfered with him, but he also did him a little bit of a favour in bringing him out to the better ground. He's a fair horse. I thought he'd win today and that the only thing that might beat him was that holding, gluey ground.

"He'll be on the boat to Cheltenham and we'll be going for a novice hurdle. You have only to look at his run at Listowel, where he was second to High Class Hero, who went on to win again at Limerick. That was a super run. His owners Paul Lyons and Tom Quinn have invested in this horse and he's a good one."

Reflecting on his yard's good run of form, Gilligan added: "We're lucky to have a few nice horses. We got rid of the low-grade stuff and bought in some good stamps. We have only about ten riding out. We could have a lot more, but going around the roads with low-grade horses who are finishing seventh and eighth, you're going nowhere and there's no fun in it.

"When you kick on with these better horses, these are the sort of days you want. We've managed to bring in some good owners who will invest."

Affordale Fury and Sam Ewing (right) win the beginners chase from Favori De Champdou Credit: Patrick McCann

Fury wins round one

The clash of the day came in the 2m6½f beginners chase as last season's high-class staying novice hurdlers Affordale Fury and Favori De Champdou were in opposition.

It proved to be a good contest, with Affordale Fury coming out on top by a length and a half under Sam Ewing, who is sponsored by the gelding's owner Philip Polly, and another meeting between the pair at a higher grade looks possible in the near future.

Winning trainer Noel Meade said: "He was very good in his schooling. I think he'd like some better ground, he was getting a bit tired out there, but then again not as tired as the others.

"Hopefully we'll end up in the Grade 1 novice chase at Leopardstown over Christmas, and he might go to the Florida Pearl at Punchestown before then."

It was also a good day for 17-year-old amateur Luke Turner from Donegal, who rode his first winner in the bumper on the Barry Fitzgerald-trained filly Magical Annie.

