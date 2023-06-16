'He'll be in good company next time' - brother to Group 1 winner Sealiway makes striking debut

Sunway, a brother to 2021 Champion Stakes winner Sealiway, is set for bigger targets after flying home for a debut success in the 7f juvenile maiden under Oisin Murphy.

Bought for €300,000 as a yearling, the David Menuisier-trained colt was extremely green throughout but, once pulled to the outside, came home with a rattle to win by three and a quarter lengths going away.

"He just confirmed what we hoped he might show today because he always showed plenty at home," Menuisier told Racing TV. "Oisin came to ride him a couple of times at home and we knew he was a nice horse.

"But doing it the way he did, it's great, fantastic. Typical of mine he was very green, so the day he runs in a straight line he'll be fine. It took a while to pull him up. I was waiting here [in the winner's enclosure] and wondering if he did another lap. He's a nice horse in the making and let's hope he doesn't disappoint in the future."

Sealiway produced his best efforts when tackling a mile and a quarter and Menuisier is certain Sunway shares his brother's staying prowess.

"Seven furlongs-plus, a mile, he'll stay well. His brother stays really well, so we've got an awful lot of options, which is a good situation to be in," Menuisier added.

"It [having Sealiway's brother] puts a bit of pressure on us, but it's good pressure. You do it to have days like this."

On future targets, he added: "He's French-bred, so we could always go out to France. If we stay here he'll be in good company next time."

Powerful Paradias

The feature 1m2f handicap went to the Alan King-trained Paradias, who stayed on strongly under Hollie Doyle to deny Lord Protector back-to-back wins in the contest.

King doubled up when Lionella finished strongly to take the 1m6f handicap under Rossa Ryan.

Read more:

York: 'It's a great shame he's handing in his licence, he can certainly do the job' - Kingscote laments Dalgleish departure

Chepstow: 'I can't wait' - teenage sensation Billy Loughnane gears up for first Royal Ascot with double

Stay ahead of the field with 50 per cent off the ultimate racing subscription. Enjoy the Racing Post digital newspaper and award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing. Plus, make informed betting decisions with our expert tips and form study tools. Head to the subscription page and select 'Get Ultimate Monthly', then enter the code ASCOT23 to get 50 per cent off your first three months*.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code ASCOT23.

First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.

Offer expires 25/6/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.