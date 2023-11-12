'He'll be a proper stayer in the future' - Ben Pauling happy to play waiting game with The Jukebox Man

Ben Pauling believes The Jukebox Man has the ability to become a top-class stayer in time after he breezed to an easy victory in the 2m4f maiden hurdle.

Owned by Harry Redknapp, the five-year-old finished second in a Chepstow bumper on his rules debut last season, before winning at Ffos Las in April.

He continued his winning run with a five-length success on his hurdling debut and Pauling is excited about his future.

The trainer said: "He's a very straightforward and genuine horse, who jumped well and put it to bed quite nicely.

"I think he'll end up being a proper staying type. He's got the class to win a bumper and score over two and a half miles. He'll probably win a hurdles race over two miles, but I think he'll be a proper stayer in the future. We'll stay at this trip because he's relishing every moment of it."

Pauling hit 25 winners for the season and now hopes to kick on, with some of his string preparing for their second runs of the campaign.

He said: "We've had some lovely horses win, but we're short with a lot of them and it's probably told in the last few weeks.

"We have some nice horses with exciting seasons ahead, but it's been slightly frustrating. They're all in good health, so the fact they have runs under their belt should give us an exciting couple of months ahead."

