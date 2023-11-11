'He'd have loved that' - late Paul Barber remembered as Knappers Hill carries silks to Rising Stars win

Paul Nicholls paid an emotional tribute to the late Paul Barber on an excellent day for the champion trainer, as Knappers Hill became the first horse to carry his famous silks to victory since his death in June.

The seven-year-old produced an impressive jumping display on just his second start over fences to land the Grade 2 Boodles Rising Stars Novices' Chase and contribute to a 25-1 four-timer for team Ditcheat.

It was with Barber that his meteoric rise began in 1991 and 14-time champion Nicholls remembered his great friend after one of his favourite horses produced a four-and-a-quarter length win to earn quotes of 20-1 for the Turners' Novices Chase at the Cheltenham Festival with Paddy Power.

Nicholls said: "I'm quite emotional. Paul would've absolutely loved that. He loved the horse, went to see him every day. We bought him together and he's never stopped winning, and he runs in his colours this season, which is brilliant.

"He's been such a great man and it's been quite hard as he was always there when things weren't quite right. He'd pick up the phone every single night. I'm so chuffed for the family."

'Someone has to take Constitution Hill on'

Rubaud won at odds of at 1-2 in the JenningsBet Elite Hurdle to tee up a Christmas Hurdle clash with Constitution Hill next month.

The rapidly improving five-year-old recorded a fourth successive victory in comfortable fashion from Hansard to earn quotes of 33-1 for the Champion Hurdle.

“The plan is to go to the Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day, then come back here for the Kingwell after Christmas," said Nicholls. "When these horses start improving you don’t know where they'll end up, and the Christmas Hurdle will give us a marker where we are.

“Someone has to take Constitution Hill on. We'll go there and if we finish second we'll be delighted. He'll be a lovely two-mile chaser next season and we'll just pick our races with him this season.”

Flying Freddie

Conditional jockey Freddie Gingell again impressed with victory on the Nicholls-trained Huelgoat in the 2m4f conditional jockeys' handicap chase, a day on from his memorable Haldon Gold Cup win on Elixir De Nutz.

The 17-year-old will ride Il Ridoto in next Saturday's Paddy Power Gold Cup and highlighted his talents to terrestrial TV viewers with a three-length success on the 4-1 chance.

Meatloaf landed the 1m7f novice hurdle for Nicholls and was one of three winners on the day for Harry Cobden, who had spoken positively about his weekend chances on the Racing Post's new Morning Post show available each Saturday.

Poignant winner

Horaces Pearl , named in memory of the late parents of owner Matt Burford, conceded weight to 16 rivals in the 1m7f bumper and landed an impressive success under Connor Brace. The Fergal O'Brien-trained runner will now be aimed at Ascot's Listed bumper on December 22.

