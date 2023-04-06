Heavily punted Kalpaga foils Denis O'Regan's plot for full set of winners in Britain and Ireland

Denis O'Regan's ambition to become the first jockey to ride a winner at every track in Britain and Ireland will have to be put on hold until the autumn after he left Hereford, the only track left on his list, without a winner on its final meeting of the season.

The Anthony Honeyball-trained I Giorni was his best chance of the day in the 2m3½f mares' handicap hurdle but she found the well-gambled Kalpaga too good, while his other mount From This Moment was down the field in the 2m5f handicap chase was well beaten.

Kalpaga, who was backed into 9-1 (from 25), was ending a lengthy wait for a winner for Tim Vaughan and Alan Johns, going back four and six years respectively. The six-year-old was breaking her maiden on the seventh attempt and brushed the opposition aside from the front to win by ten lengths.

"It's good," Vaughan said after breaking his 40-run drought at the track. "She ran a lovely race here the time before last but disappointed after that. She just needed an easier lead to get amongst it really and she enjoyed herself, it worked out really well. Now she's done that I hope she can take a step forward.

Tim Vaughan: "The money certainly wasn't mine" Credit: Gareth Everett

"I thought she was a big price to start with and she just found her level. I told the owners [Eric Newnham and Jonathan Shinton] she was fit and well and this would suit her. The money certainly wasn't mine but I would have thought the owners might have had a few quid on."

Irish-based O'Regan was making his fourth trip to Hereford this season. The next fixture at the track is in October.

One to watch

Everyonesgame was 20 lengths behind the subsequent Albert Bartlett winner Stay Away Fay when last seen at Newbury in November, but found the 2m3½f maiden hurdle much easier and breezed to an easy win.

Trainer Charlie Longsdon believes the six-year-old could be a smart prospect and said he had benefited from wind surgery over the winter.

"He was the first horse we bought for Malcolm and he really could be nice," Longsdon said. "He might well run through the summer and hopefully in some of the nicer races. He's still unexposed."

Williams wonders

Venetia Williams has stable veterans Burrows Park and Achille to look forward to at Haydock this weekend and enjoyed a double on the card.

She struck with Robyndzone in the 3m1f conditionals' handicap chase before Grizzly James took the 2m5f handicap chase.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.