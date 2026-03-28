Heartbreak for Dubai Honour as Haggas runner is mown down late in Group 1 thriller

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Dubai Honour was denied a fifth Group 1 win in a rousing finish to the Tancred Stakes at Rosehill as Aeliana landed her second major prize in a week.

The British runner was bidding for back-to-back wins in the race for William Haggas having landed last year's event as well as the Ranvet and QEII Stakes at the top level in Australia in 2023. His biggest win in Europe came in the 2024 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

He broke well but shifted left from the widest stall under Tom Marquand, who soon seized the initiative and took up the running. The pair built up a comfortable lead into the home straight, causing James McDonald to get to work on the favourite Aeliana, who had occupied second place for the majority of the race.

Although in the clear, Dubai Honour drifted right towards the centre of the track and then left towards the rail inside the 300-metre mark as Aeliana continued to close. The filly was still a length and a half down inside the 100m, but ultimately prevailed by a neck in a thrilling finish.

It was a third Group 1 win for Aeliana, who finished second to her Chris Waller-trained stablemate Autumn Glow on her first two starts this campaign before landing the Ranvet Stakes last Saturday.

Waller said: "It's hard to beat a Haggas horse when they've been set for a race as Mr Haggas does, and he shows that's what training's all about when he comes down here. We knew we had to be on top of our game, but full credit to Aeliana, she's a proper horse.

James McDonald celebrates aboard Aeliana following the Tancred Stakes Credit: Darrian Traynor (Getty Images)

"She puts herself in the race, we never let Dubai Honour get out of our sights and he threw the task at the 600m mark, probably a bit earlier than we'd have liked, but James just cuddled her and fortunately she was strong to the line and got there in time."

Vauban, the 2022 Triumph Hurdle winner now with Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, finished five lengths behind in third.

Wootton takes notable scalps in Neville Sellwood

It was a frustrating afternoon for Haggas and Marquand as their other representative on the card, Caviar Heights , finished second to the Waller-trained Wootton Verni in the Group 2 Neville Sellwood Stakes.

Wootton Verni: winner of the Sellwood Stakes at Rosehill Credit: Darrian Traynor (Getty Images)

The five-year-old fared better than the fourth-placed Barnavara , the Prix de l'Opera winner who was purchased for 4,800,000gns by Sugar Whisky Trading at the Tattersalls December Mares Sale.

She now runs in the silks of Yu Long Investments, who purchased Via Sistina from the same sale for 2,700,000gns in 2023. That mare went on to win 11 Group 1s in Australia for the same connections, and it is hoped Barnavara will follow a similar path.

Light Infantry Man prevails in Australian Cup thriller

Over at Flemington, Light Infantry Man made it back-to-back wins in the Australian Cup as he downed Pride Of Jenni in a tenacious battle.

The seven-year-old finished runner-up in two Group 1s for David Simcock in 2022 before being exported to Ciaron Maher and David Eustace and then returning to Simcock the following year. He has been based permanently in Australia since October 2023.

A two-length winner last year from Deny Knowledge, he had a much tougher fight this time as tearaway front-runner Pride Of Jenni would not relinquish her lead lightly. However, the seven-year-old responded gamely for rider Harry Coffey's urgings and got the verdict by a nose in the final stride.

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