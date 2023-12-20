Healthy gamble landed at Lingfield as Cephalus strikes at 6-4 - plus Rossa Ryan hits 200

The Gary Moore yard got their Christmas money five days early when Cephalus landed a gamble in the mile handicap.

Briefly available to small money at 33-1 the previous evening, the four-year-old was a 7-2 chance on Wednesday morning before sustained support levered him into 6-4 favourite at the off.

Those who joined in the gamble on the 57-rated gelding never had a moment’s worry as Tom Queally enjoyed an armchair ride to score by a length from Edmund Ironside.

Queally said: “Cephalus has been an old rogue, but we’ve learned that less is more with him at home where he has got rid of a few of his riders in the past.”

Cephalus had been well beaten at big odds in all six of his previous runs for Moore, finishing last on four of those occasions.

When interviewed by the stewards afterwards, Moore stated that the gelding had been gastroscoped after his last run and ulcers were detected. Following treatment, the yard had noted an improvement in Cephalus's work and as such, Moore was expecting an improved run.

Season of dreams for Ryan

Rossa Ryan celebrates winning the July Cup on Shaquille Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Rossa Ryan reflected on "a season of dreams" after recording his 200th winner of the year in Britain in the closing 1m2f handicap .

The 23-year-old, who finished third in this year's jockeys’ championship, steered the John Jenkins-trained Sunset In Paris home to reach the landmark.

Ryan joins a select list of riders including Frankie Dettori, Kieren Fallon, Jamie Spencer, Seb Sanders, Richard Hughes, Paul Hanagan, Silvestre de Sousa, Oisin Murphy and William Buick to bring up the double hundred in a calendar year.

Ryan, who also enjoyed his first Group 1 win with Shaquille in the July Cup at Newmarket this summer, told Sky Sports Racing: “I’m satisfied with that as many people didn’t know, but I put a lot of pressure on myself to get there. I knew I only needed 16 winners after the November break and to get there before Christmas is amazing.”

After dismounting from the 3-1 chance who got him there, he added: “It’s been a season of dreams really and I’d like to thank all the people who have supported me. When I got to 150 winners I never dreamt I would get to 200.”

Sunset In Paris was the second leg of a double for Ryan, who won the preceding 1m2f handicap aboard 11-4 favourite Ninth Life.

Read these next:

'It's quite incredible' - miracle mare makes history with record-breaking win

Value buy Ozzy Cosmo kicks off sensational 2,475-1 four-timer for Nick Alexander

'It’s quite nice to ride him, let alone win on him' - amateur Megan Fox enjoys first success under rules

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.