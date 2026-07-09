'He would have no problem with the St Leger' - Point Of Law makes compelling Classic case for King and Queen

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There was a right royal start to the July festival when Point Of Law advertised his Betfred St Leger credentials in the Group 3 Bahrain Trophy.

Owned by the King and Queen, the John and Thady Gosden-trained colt was cut to 12-1 (from 20) for the Classic at Doncaster in September by Paddy Power after landing a race won by subsequent St Leger winner Scandinavia last year.

Point Of Law was on a retrieval mission after finishing fourth in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot but grabbed the lead two furlongs out to beat Galiyan by half a length.

Jockey James Doyle said: "It's great to ride a winner in the royal silks, especially as they are very important people in our sport. Things didn't go to plan at Royal Ascot with Point Of Law but he's done little wrong in his career so far.

"I thought he would win when I kicked as he stays very well. He would have no problem with the St Leger trip."

The last royal winner of the St Leger was Dunfermline in 1977. The closest since was Desert Hero, who finished third in 2023.

John Gosden said: "It's never easy coming here after Royal Ascot, but he's done that well. He had to circle the whole field at Ascot, but had a better trip here. He could be a Leger horse but he likes summer ground, so we'll know more later on."

It did not take long for Point of Law to receive a handy form boost courtesy of Hatteen, who was second to the Newmarket winner in a maiden at Newbury in May and won the St Leger trial at Doncaster less than an hour after the royal colt had crossed the line.

Inner strength

Inner City Blues kicked off a productive afternoon for Charlie Appleby, William Buick and Godolphin when giving the trainer a first success in the Group 2 July Stakes.

Expensive breeze-up purchases can have an issue second time out, but there was no such problem for the son of Blue Point, who was the least experienced of the field.

There may have been only three runners, half as many as last year, but there was plenty of excitement as the result was in the balance in the dip before the 5-6 chance swooped late to nail Adaay Of Scarlett.

Appleby said: "We came here with confidence and thought he would be a big player. He slips through the gears and he could go up to seven furlongs. But he's not short of speed.

Charlie Appleby (right) with Inner City Blues Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"It was a disadvantage coming over to the stands rail but he coped with it well."

Paddy Power cut Inner City Blues to 20-1 (from 25) for next year's Betfred 2,000 Guineas.

World Cup joy

The success of Scommessa Sicura in the 7f maiden fillies' stakes was celebrated on both sides of the Atlantic as she is part-owned by England footballer Reece James, who is at the World Cup.

The daughter of Cracksman ended a frustrating sequence of three second placings when powering out of the dip to put Tall Trees in the shade.

Winning trainer Andrew Balding said: "She's deserved that after a few unlucky defeats."

Read more:

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