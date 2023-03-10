'He won't be a 7lb claimer for much longer' - red-hot Lucinda Russell full of praise for young jockey

Lucinda Russell couldn't be in better form in the run-up to the Cheltenham Festival and she saddled her sixth winner in just seven days when Without Conviction easily landed the 3m handicap chase.

The Kinross trainer has found the recent inclement weather challenging but is looking forward to saddling Corach Rambler in the Ultima and Ahoy Senor in the Gold Cup next week.

"When the yard's going well everyone picks up on it, the horses, jockeys and owners," she said.

Russell was quick to praise winning rider Patrick Wadge, who has been deputising for stable number one Derek Fox during his seven-day suspension and has had significant recent wins aboard Apple Away and Douglas Talking.

She said: "Patrick has been with us for a long time and he's been a slow burner, but he's learned from the best and I'm very proud of him. He's way better than his claim and won't be a 7lb claimer for much longer."

Of Without Conviction, she added: "She's quite mareish and we were quite surprised she didn't kick anything at the start. I think she enjoyed the better ground and jumped well."

Unlikely success

A lucky punter matched £33.83 on Getaway Luv at 1,000-1 on Betfair as he fought to an unlikely success in the 2m½f handicap chase.

The Lizzie Quinlan-trained eight-year-old made a terrible mistake at the penultimate fence but seized the initiative and fought off Out On The Tear after favourite Champ De Gane fell when well clear at the last.

