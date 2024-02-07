'He went to post like he was going on a picnic!' - Demnat defies 961-day absence to score for Venetia Williams
- 1st5Demnat15/2
- 2nd1Galahad Quest9/2
- 3rd3Can You Call4/1
Venetia Williams produced arguably the training performance of the season after French recruit Demnat returned from a 961-day absence to score decisively in the 2m4f handicap chase.
The seven-year-old, who was sent off at 15-2, last featured when finishing second at Compiegne in June 2021. He joined Williams' yard for €64,000 a month later and was making his first appearance in almost three years.
Although he was entitled to come on for the run, he finished 15 lengths clear of Galahad Quest and connections were not surprised by his success.
Williams said: "He was so laid back in the paddock that he had his head on the ground and he went to post like he was going on a picnic. He latched on at the start, however, and that was very pleasing.
"He's had a reasonable amount of work before this which was his first experience of British racing. He schooled a few days ago which put him right for this."
Way to go
Gary Moore maintained his excellent record at the track when Royal Way defied a 7lb penalty in the opening 2m juvenile hurdle.
The four-year-old was on the front end for most of the race under Niall Houlihan, and showed a great attitude to hold off rival Ithaca's Arrow after clouting the second last.
Nico only seventh
Nico de Boinville finished seventh on his comeback ride from injury onboard Nicky Henderson's By The Grace in the closing 2m5f mares' maiden hurdle. The race was won by the Alex Hales-trained Looking As You Are.
One-time Derby hope Reach For The Moon found lame behind after fourth on jumps debut for Jamie Snowden
Published on 7 February 2024inReports
Last updated 17:47, 7 February 2024
